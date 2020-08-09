Bayern Munich saw off Chelsea by winning 4-1 at the Allianz Arena and by an aggregate scoreline of 7-1 over two legs.

A brace from Robert Lewandowski, alongside goals from Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso, justified what was an authoritative display from Hansi Flick's men, who expressed themselves to the fullest and did not hold back.

That extra bit of pressure, enervating pressing and ruthless lead-ups handed the Bavarians a comfortable passage to the last eight of the Champions League, where they are set to face-off against Barcelona.

Chelsea, who already had one foot out of the door after the 3-0 drubbing in the first leg, failed to rise to the occasion. Frank Lampard's first season at Stamford Bridge, thus, finished with Champions League qualification.

On that note, we list the major talking points from Bayern Munich's morale-boosting victory ahead of the quarterfinals.

Two goals and two assists. Lewandowski is back in the UCL 🤖 pic.twitter.com/2rhVz5mCnC — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 8, 2020

#1 Relentless Bayern pressure pushes Chelsea back

Bayern Munich entered the game with the portrayal of a proactive unit that would not sit back just because they netted three vital away goals.

Right from the outset, the German champions pegged Chelsea back with a fearless, applicative brand of football. Serge Gnabry's pace worked Emerson twice inside the opening two minutes, while the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen were called into action to head the crosses and corners away.

Alphonso Davies enjoyed a lot of space at his mercy after he beat players with ease. Every time he darted down the flank, the youngster picked either Thomas Muller or Lewandowski effortlessly.

Shots in the first 20 minutes of Bayern vs. Chelsea:



Bayern: 6

Chelsea: 0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 8, 2020

Bayern could not apply the final touches, but were clearly threatening the Blues backline.

It paid huge dividends as the Bavarians cracked Chelsea's defence open, with Caballero having to slam Lewandowski to the ground inside the box only to receive a yellow card. What happened next from the spot, needs no explanation.

#2 Perisic's goal underlines Blues' shoddy defending

Ivan Perisic slots the ball home from close range to double Bayern Munich's lead

Bayern Munich continued to cause all sorts of problems to the visitors, and then brushed aside any hopes of a miracle after completing their double on the evening.

After a barrage of crosses, overloads on either flank and midfield supremacy, Bayern doubled their lead courtesy of an error from Mateo Kovacic off a Chelsea throw. Muller's awareness to be in the right place while defending and to press was to be seen when he pickpocketed Kovacic with greater force.

79 - Chelsea conceded 79 goals in all competitions in the 2019/20 season, an average of 1.44 per game - their worst ratio in a season since the 1990/91 campaign (1.64 goals per game conceded). Problematic. pic.twitter.com/rKF3NF0C2G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 8, 2020

The forward did the right thing by feeding Lewandowski, who measured his options with a pause before playing in an unmarked Perisic. With his right foot at the first time of asking, the Croatian emphatically found the back of the net.

It was clinical, it was devastating, but Chelsea only had themselves to blame for their catastrophic defending. Kovacic was at fault, and perhaps, Caballero should have done better as well.

❌ 5-0 down on aggregate and a goal disallowed due to VAR.



😩 @ChelseaFC fans right now: pic.twitter.com/cwteHfPRQl — SPORF (@Sporf) August 8, 2020

However, the Chelsea centre-backs, to start with, were nowhere close to each other. They were both stationed at distant territories, and neither of them closed Lewandowski down. Neither of them managed to communicate with one another, ultimately gifting all the space in the world to Perisic.

The goal underlined why Chelsea were defensively the worst team among teams in the top half of the Premier League.