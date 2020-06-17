Twitter explodes as Bayern Munich win their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title

A look at the best tweets as Bayern Munich record their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Bayern Munich, with 76 points from 32 matches, won the title with two games to spare.

Bayern Munich conquered Germany, for the eighth time on the spin

Bayern Munich, against the odds that were attached to them during the early phases of the season, registered their 11th win on the bounce to reclaim the Bundesliga title for the eighth year running.

76 points from 32 matches were enough to see Bayern Munich through with a couple of games to spare, in the process moving them 10 clear of bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund.

A 43rd minute strike from none other than Robert Lewandowski proved enough for the Bavarians to scoop all three points against Werder, although a late scare in the form of a red card to Alphonso Davies triggered a few jitters down the Bayern Munich spine.

Many records were set, while many others were broken. Lewandowski, firstly, became the only non-German player to score 31 goals in a league season. The other player to do so was current Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

That was Lewandowski's 46th goal in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season, with the Poland international now on 237 goals for Bayern Munich from just 282 matches.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has 31 goals to his credit this season

The likes of David Alaba and top provider Thomas Muller secured their ninth Bundesliga title of their careers, equaling Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery.

Bayern Munich manager looking forward to challenge of next season

It was a triumph, undoubtedly, orchestrated by Bayern Munich's mastermind Hansi Flick. Bayern were earlier only laboring past sides at best, while there was a huge sense of uncertainty and inconsistency among the group of players.

The 55-year-old sparked an instant change, infusing the idea of pace, expression and spatial mastery in the way Bayern Munich went about their business. Speaking after the game, he revealed his emotions:

"It is sensational the kind of football we have played in the past few months. You could feel the passion, the joy for the game and the team spirit."

Much like any other champion in sport, Bayern Munich boss Flick took little time to celebrate and instead turned his attention to the challenges ahead this season. He added:

"We have now taken the first step and reached our big goal. But we also have the cup in our sights and then obviously the Champions League games are something you cannot plan for and we still need to survive the Chelsea game."

On that note, we look at some of the best tweets regarding Bayern Munich's historic Bundesliga win.

BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK TO BACK

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/baVIW6yavF — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) June 16, 2020

30 - @FCBayernEN celebrate their 30th German championship. FC Bayern have now won 29 out of 57 titles since the foundation of the Bundesliga in 1963 - more than all other clubs combined (28). Superiority. #SVWFCB pic.twitter.com/hCztkjjT6p — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 16, 2020

Bayern Munich clinch a record 8th successive Bundesliga title.



Alphonso Davies 🇨🇦 is a champion. So far this season he has played in 28 of 32 league games (87.5%). During the team’s run of 8 titles in a row no teenager has come close to contributing that much. — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) June 16, 2020

BAYERN MUNICH ARE CHAMPIONS OF GERMANY 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sa3JY7PsmU — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 16, 2020

8th title in a row for Bayern Munich. Can't help but feel that the league is Bayern Munich vs Players on trial who can potentially play for Bayern Munich, with a few exceptions of course. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 16, 2020

Bayern Munich’s achievement will be belittled because it seemed so inevitable but credit where credit is due for an impressive comeback this season.



This was the league table on 7th December 👇 pic.twitter.com/qEcmhlMmYv — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) June 16, 2020

🏆 2020

🏆 2019

🏆 2018

🏆 2017

🏆 2016

🏆 2015

🏆 2014

🏆 2013



𝑇𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑏𝑟𝒆𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 🎉#MEI8TER pic.twitter.com/boERc9HOia — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 16, 2020

Claudio Pizarro coming to Bayern Munich dressing room after the game

(🎥: @der_hemmy )pic.twitter.com/eUx36AiVY9 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 16, 2020

📹 A look back on @FCBayernEN's path to their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title - their 29th in total! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kPxha8I1tb — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) June 16, 2020

Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga under Hansi Flick:



• most points (55)

• most wins (18)



• most goals scored (68)

• fewest goals conceded (20)



Total dominance. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8cGBhn8izX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 16, 2020

David Alaba > Borussia Dortmund pic.twitter.com/25xK99X07O — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 16, 2020