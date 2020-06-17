Twitter explodes as Bayern Munich win their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title
- A look at the best tweets as Bayern Munich record their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.
- Bayern Munich, with 76 points from 32 matches, won the title with two games to spare.
Bayern Munich, against the odds that were attached to them during the early phases of the season, registered their 11th win on the bounce to reclaim the Bundesliga title for the eighth year running.
76 points from 32 matches were enough to see Bayern Munich through with a couple of games to spare, in the process moving them 10 clear of bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund.
A 43rd minute strike from none other than Robert Lewandowski proved enough for the Bavarians to scoop all three points against Werder, although a late scare in the form of a red card to Alphonso Davies triggered a few jitters down the Bayern Munich spine.
Many records were set, while many others were broken. Lewandowski, firstly, became the only non-German player to score 31 goals in a league season. The other player to do so was current Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
That was Lewandowski's 46th goal in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season, with the Poland international now on 237 goals for Bayern Munich from just 282 matches.
The likes of David Alaba and top provider Thomas Muller secured their ninth Bundesliga title of their careers, equaling Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery.
Bayern Munich manager looking forward to challenge of next season
It was a triumph, undoubtedly, orchestrated by Bayern Munich's mastermind Hansi Flick. Bayern were earlier only laboring past sides at best, while there was a huge sense of uncertainty and inconsistency among the group of players.
The 55-year-old sparked an instant change, infusing the idea of pace, expression and spatial mastery in the way Bayern Munich went about their business. Speaking after the game, he revealed his emotions:
"It is sensational the kind of football we have played in the past few months. You could feel the passion, the joy for the game and the team spirit."
Much like any other champion in sport, Bayern Munich boss Flick took little time to celebrate and instead turned his attention to the challenges ahead this season. He added:
"We have now taken the first step and reached our big goal. But we also have the cup in our sights and then obviously the Champions League games are something you cannot plan for and we still need to survive the Chelsea game."
On that note, we look at some of the best tweets regarding Bayern Munich's historic Bundesliga win.
Published 17 Jun 2020, 15:25 IST