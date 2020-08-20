The struggling teams in Group B of the Chinese Super League are vying to shorten the gap between themselves and the titans at the top, which include Beijing Guoan and Shanghai SIPG. While they are already in double digits for the season, the teams placed between fourth and eighth have a combined two victories thus far.

Fourth-placed Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are set to take on winless Chongqing Lifan at the Suzhou City Stadium tomorrow, with both sides desperate for points.

Shijiazhuang are in a rich vein of form, as they have registered four points in their last two matches. They also held Shanghai SIPG last time out, taking a host of positives from that game.

Meanwhile, Chongqing Lifan have three draws sandwiched between two defeats, and are one of the teams that just cannot get over the line despite reasonably decent performances.

They had more shots on goal, more percentage of the ball and the better chances in the 2-0 defeat to Wuhan Zall last time out, which indicates a possible lack of confidence within the team.

Chongqing are undefeated in their last five home matches against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright in all competitions, a stat that will certainly encourage them heading into this one.

On that note, we look at everything you need to know ahead of Chongqing Lifan vs. Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Chongqing Lifan v Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: Head-to-head

Chongqing Lifan wins: 6

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright wins: 2

Draws: 2

Chongqing Lifan v Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Chongqing Lifan: L-D-D-D-L

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: D-W-L-D-D

Chongqing Lifan v Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: Team News

Chongqing Lifan have no injuries or suspensions to worry about E

Chongqing Lifan

Chongqing Lifan head into this fixture without any fresh injuries, but are set to switch to a 4-1-4-1 with a pivot providing cover to the defence. The likes of Fernandinho Silva and Adrian Mierzejewski may start, while Chongqing also have Yuan Mincheng returning from suspension.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright head into yet another game with a fully fit squad

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Afshin Ghotbi heads into another game carrying a fully fit squad. They have the option of changing personnel for this game as part of rotation.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chongqing Lifan v Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: Probable XI

Chongqing Lifan predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sui Weijie; Mawlanyaz Dilmurat, Luo Hao, Yuan Mincheng, Chen Lei; Jiang Zhe; Marcelo, Fernandinho Silva, Adrian Mierzejewski, Feng Jing; Alan Kardec

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Stoppila Sunzu, Xuan Cao, Chengjian Liao; Wang Peng I, Romulo; Yifeng Zang, Muriqui, Matheus; Oscar Taty Maritu

Chongqing Lifan v Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: Prediction

Expect Chongqing to outnumber Shijiazhuang in midfield and respond to the pressure with a fine display on both ends of the pitch. They will put forth a statement to the rest of the league with an authoritative win.

Predicted score: Chongqing Lifan 3-0 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

