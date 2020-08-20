The attention turns to Group B tomorrow as Wuhan Zall continue their bid for a top spot in a crucial game against Hebei CFFC at the Kunshan Stadium.

Wuhan are currently in third place after their opening five matches, courtesy of three wins that have come in an alternating pattern. They know it's tight at the summit with neither Beijing Guoan nor Shanghai SIPG willing to surrender their unbeaten run, and hence, a victory is what they desperately need.

More so, it's the consistency Wuhan must acquire if they are to challenge the heavyweights. A comfortable 2-0 win over Chongqing Lifan last time out must have boosted their morale, but a string of victories is the need of the hour.

While it's imperative for Wuhan to not drop their shoulders in the coming games, Hebei will aim to capitalise on their first win of the season. After two losses and as many draws, they finally got off the mark with a commanding win over Tianjin Teda.

Keeping Wuhan's fearsome attacking unit out holds key to the result, as Hebei have conceded at least two goals in their last three home games against the same opposition.

Without further delay then, let's bring you all you need to know ahead of Wuhan Zall's Chinese Super League trip to Hebei CFFC.

Hebei CFFC v Wuhan Zall: Head-to-head

Hebei CFFC wins: 2

Wuhan Zall wins: 4

Draws: 0

Hebei CFFC v Wuhan Zall: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Hebei CFFC: W-L-D-L-D

Wuhan Zall: W-L-W-L-W

Hebei CFFC v Wuhan Zall: Team News

Bosnian defender Samir Memisevic is set to continue in his new midfield role for Hebei CFFC

Hebei CFFC

Hebei have been one of the most dynamic teams in terms of the various formations they've tried out. They emerged victorious with a 4-3-3 last time out, but are likely to revert to three at the back against a power-packed Wuhan outfit. All the players are available for contention, including the foreign stars.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Rafael Silva continues to miss out for Wuhan Zall

Wuhan Zall

Wuhan Zall are still without the industry of Rafael da Silva, who has been out due to injury. Meanwhile, Jean Evrard Kouassi is also doubtful for this fixture owing to a niggle.

Injuries: Rafael da Silva

Doubtful: Jean Evrard Kouassi

Suspensions: None

Hebei CFFC v Wuhan Zall: Probable XI

Hebei CFFC predicted XI (3-4-3): Chi Wenyi; Liu Jing, Samir Memisevic, Pan Ximing; Xu Tianyuan, Zhao Yuhao, Luo Senwen, Ren Hang; Ricardo Goulart, Marcao, Dong Xuesheng

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chunyu Dong; Chengling Zhang, Pengfei Han, Daniel Carrico, Tian Ming; Yun Liu, Hang Li, Zhiwei Song, Jinghang Hu; Jiang Zilei, Leo Baptistao

Hebei CFFC v Wuhan Zall: Match Prediction

Wuhan Zall may have to play the waiting game against Hebei, who will settle into their defensive shape and try to be organised at the back. However, the visitors' quality should come through with a couple of goals on either side of half time.

Predicted score: Hebei CFFC 0-2 Wuhan Zall