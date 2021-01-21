Chorley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news, and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Beleaguered Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking for some reprieve in the FA Cup when they go to Victory Park on Friday to face sixth division side Chorley.

In what's been a highly disappointing season for them in the Premier League, Wolves are languishing in 14th position in the standings with just six wins from 19 games.

They haven't won in the league since beating Chelsea on 15 December. The only victory during this run came in this competition when they narrowly ousted Crystal Palace at home.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side just have not been the same rip-roaring juggernaut of the last few years. Since Diego Jota left for Liverpool at the start of the season, goals have been hard to come by.

Yet, this weekend's assignment shouldn't be beyond them, even though Chorley have pulled off a series of upsets to reach this stage. This is the furthest the club has ever made it in the FA Cup.

They've beaten League One sides Wigan Athletic and Peterborough, before pulling off a bigger scalp in the Championship's Derby County in the last round.

Chorley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

The sides have met just once in history before, which came during the 1986-87 season in this very competition.

Chorley, a non-league team back then, ousted a fourth division Wolves outfit in the first round following a stunning 2-0 win.

Advertisement

We're delighted to have @LVbet_com signed up as MAN OF THE MATCH SPONSOR for our #FACup tie with @Wolves on Friday 👍



Twitter voting for man of the match will be live via @LVbet_com - and there's a signed Chorley shirt up for grabs too 🤩



More info ➡️ https://t.co/XCpuc4bzba pic.twitter.com/Lg5Ktv8ynv — Chorley FC (@chorleyfc) January 19, 2021

Chorley Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Chorley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Chorley

The Magpies have all of their players available for the clash as there are no injury concerns ahead of the kick-off and no one is suspended.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Up next: The @EmiratesFACup



Read up on the story of Chorley vs Wolves, from Graham Turner, Steve Bull and more.



🐺📜 — Wolves (@Wolves) January 19, 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Daniel Podence and Fernando Marcal are closing in on their return from injury but this game comes too soon for both of them.

Raul Jimenez and Jonny are both long-term absentees and will miss the clash.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, and Jonny

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Unavailable: Daniel Podence and Fernando Marcal

Chorley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

Chorley (4-1-3-2): Matt Urwin; Arlen Birch, Scott Leather, Andy Halls, Lewis Baines; Willem Tomlinson; Elliot Newby, Mike Calveley, Oliver Shenton; Connor Hall, Harry Cardwell.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-3-3): John Ruddy; Luke Matheson, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Rayan Ait Nouri; Owen Otasowie, Ruben Neves, Vitinha; Daniel Podence, Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto.

Chorley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Wolves might not be at their best at the moment, but do not write them off so easily. This will be Chorley's toughest outing in the competition yet, it may be a bridge too far for the home team.

We expect Chorley to put up a fight, before Wolves march on in the competition.

Prediction: Chorley 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers