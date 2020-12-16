Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points as Wolves score an injury-time winner to stun the Blues | Premier League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers came back from behind to inflict a second consecutive defeat on Chelsea in the Premier League, as Pedro Neto's injury-time goal helped the hosts secure a dramatic 2-1 win at Molineux.

The in-form Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the fixture, as he found the back of the net in the 49th minute with a left-footed volley from Ben Chilwell's cross. But the hosts were back in the game in the 66th minute, thanks to a wonderful solo goal by Daniel Podence.

Just when everyone thought the teams would end up sharing the spoils in the midweek fixture, Neto broke Chelsea fans' hearts by scoring an injury-time winner. The player latched onto a ball from Vítor Ferreira, caught Chelsea on the counter with his blistering pace and finished off the move with a rocket finish.

For the first 45 minutes, it was clear that the visitors were the better side. But despite all their possession and attacking threat, they couldn't register a shot on target until the 45th minute, when Kurt Zouma's perfectly timed header ricocheted off the crossbar from a corner.

Wolves' dogged defending meant they avoided conceding in the first half yet again in the Premier League. Surprisingly, they had more goal attempts and even had a couple of shots on target.

Saturday: Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea



The second half was when the game came to life and three goals were scored. Here, we take a look at the five major talking points from the game, which saw Chelsea suffer their second consecutive defeat in the Premier League.

#5 Nuno Espírito Santo reverts to a five-man defence to keep Chelsea's attackers in check

Nuno made use of his players' versatility to stifle Chelsea's attacking moves

Wolves were in search of back-to-back clean sheets, and started the game with the intent of not letting Chelsea attackers make anything happen from open play. Though they managed to keep the game goalless in the first half, they lost the clean sheet soon after the restart.

The Blues couldn't record a single shot on target in the first half, and two of their best chances before the break came from corners. Much of the credit goes to Nuno for utilising a flexible 3-4-1-2 formation, which reverted to 5-3-2 at times. It kept creative players like Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Mason Mount in check.

Frank Lampard, having observed the tactic in the first 45 minutes, came out with a plan in the second half. He saw his side go ahead just four minutes after the restart due to a brilliant volley by Giroud.

#4 Chelsea target Nelson Semedo on the left flank

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea favoured attacking down the left flank since the get-go, and they had a couple of reasons for the same.

Firstly, they had a lot of talented players - Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner and Mason Mount - starting down the left side who have been highly involved in goals for them this term.

Secondly, Nelson Semedo struggled to contain Chilwell, Werner and Pulisic. The former Barcelona man was often isolated near the right-hand side of the box, and it was from that side that Chelsea eventually went on to break the deadlock.