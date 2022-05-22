"Chosen to be Neymar instead of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi" - Journalist makes bold claim on Kylian Mbappe's PSG contract extension 

Spanish journalist Santi Siguero has claimed that PSG ace Kylian Mbappe has chosen to emulate Neymar instead of following the examples set by Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi after signing an extension with the Ligue 1 giants.

The Frenchman put an end to his transfer saga by snubbing a highly-touted move to Real Madrid in favor of continuing his stay at the Parc des Prices for another three years.

The Ligue 1 champions pulled out all the stops, right from offering Mbappe the world's highest wages to giving him a say in PSG's decision-making.

While it marked a perfect ending to PSG's 2021-22 season last night, the local media in Spain weren't happy with his startling, last-minute U-turn.

Marca journalist Siguero has claimed the 23-year-old is going down Neymar's path instead of that of Messi or Ronaldo.

In his column for Marca, he wrote:

"From a sporting point of view, the thing has no merit. He has chosen to be Neymar, the head of a mouse, instead of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, who were the teeth of a lion."

At Mbappe's age, Ronaldo wrapped up his first spell with Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid, whereas Messi began his incredible streak of four straight Ballon d'Or wins at Barcelona.

While the Frenchman boasts ridiculous figures with PSG, the club doesn't have the same stature as the aforesaid Spanish teams in terms of history and European pedigree.

Ligue 1 isn't as competitive as La Liga or the Premier League, with the Parisians making the French top flight a one-horse race for much of the last decade.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Mbappe ain't serious about being a great. Ronaldo went from Lisbon to United to Madrid on a mission to secure greatness. Mbappe hiding in the French league playing easy games for money Mbappe ain't serious about being a great. Ronaldo went from Lisbon to United to Madrid on a mission to secure greatness. Mbappe hiding in the French league playing easy games for money

Yet, Neymar ended up joining them for a world-record fee in 2017 at the age of 25, when he was about to hit his prime, in a decision that some claim has hindered his legacy and career trajectory.

The Brazilian hasn't won the Champions League even once with PSG, while he's also failed to get his hands on the Ballon d'Or, a prize he was widely touted to win after his stellar displays at Barcelona.

Siguero further added:

"It is striking that having the decadent Brazilian player so close to him, he has not noticed, for example, Messi, who had a legendary career at Barcelona before taking early retirement at the Parc des Princes. Or Sergio Ramos, a four-time European champion with Real Madrid, who is also enjoying a golden retirement in Paris."

"His idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been declining them for some time now, but after five Champions League trophies and five Ballon d'Ors, maybe he can afford to head there."

PSG star ends season with a hat-trick

After committing himself to PSG, Mbappe marked the occasion with a hat-trick in their 5-0 win over Metz in their final league match of the season last night.

PF | Transfer News @PurelyFootball What a day for Kylian Mbappé:



€300M signing bonus

🤑 €100M a year salary AFTER tax

Hat-trick against Metz What a day for Kylian Mbappé:€300M signing bonus🤑 €100M a year salary AFTER taxHat-trick against Metz 🇫🇷What a day for Kylian Mbappé:💰 €300M signing bonus🤑 €100M a year salary AFTER tax🎩 Hat-trick against Metz https://t.co/kPHgenOGGR

He ended the campaign with 39 goals and 26 assists, including 29 strikes in Ligue 1, winning the domestic Golden Boot.

Edited by Parimal