Chris Sutton makes prediction for Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Pundit and one-time Premier League winner Chris Sutton believes Chelsea will beat Sheffield United this weekend. The two teams will clash in a Premier League encounter at Bramall Lane on Sunday, April 7.

The Blades are currently bottom of the league standings with just 15 points from 30 matches, and have already shipped in 80 goals. They are winless in their last six matches, with their last victory (3-1 over Luton Town) coming in February, and are 10 points away from safety.

The Blues, meanwhile, are 10th with 43 points from 29 matches. Mauricio Pochettino's men are unbeaten in their last seven matches (five wins) and are just two points behind seventh-placed West Ham United with two games in hand.

While the difference in their standings indicates an easy win for Chelsea, Sutton believes they need to stay focused due to their previous slip-ups. He wrote in his prediction column for the BBC:

"Chelsea have got a real naivety about them defensively but they still found a way to win, and they have still got a sniff of finishing high enough to qualify for Europe - which would be really remarkable given the season they have had.

"I still think it is last week's 2-2 draw with Burnley that sums their campaign up though, which means there is a chance they could follow Thursday by stuffing things up here."

The 1994-95 Premier League winner added:

"The way I'd describe Chelsea right now is as a team that is still learning. Pochettino has made some pretty pointed comments about how his players need to work as hard out of possession as they do when they have the ball, and that applies whoever the opposition are.

"They should really beat bottom side Sheffield United but they need to keep their focus and maintain their intensity. I don't feel it's the case that the Blades are running out of time to save themselves from relegation, because I think that's inevitable. It's really just a matter of when they go down, not if."

Chelsea enter this match on the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over Manchester United in midweek. After taking a 2-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes and then trailing 3-2 deep into second-half stoppage time, Cole Palmer netted twice to complete his hat-trick and the comeback.

Sheffield, meanwhile, fell 3-1 to Liverpool in midweek. Goalkeeper Ivo Grbic's error allowed Darwin Nunez to score, but Chris Wilder's men equalized early in the second half through a Conor Bradley own-goal. The Reds then netted twice after the 75th minute to pick up all three points.

Chelsea eased past Sheffield United when they clashed earlier this season

Chelsea and Sheffield United have already met once in the Premier League this season. That fixture at Stamford Bridge back in December 2023 ended in a 2-0 home victory.

The Blues dominated the match, recording 78% possession and 15 shots (six on target), compared to the Blades' six (one on target). They also created five big chances to Sheffield's zero.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring in the 54th minute before assisting Nicolas Jackson seven minutes later to seal the deal.

