Chris Sutton predicts the result of Wolves vs Manchester City as Premier League returns

Former English footballer and football expert for the BBC, Chris Sutton, has given his prediction for Manchester City's clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers as the Premier League returns after a break.

Premier League fixtures for the previous weekend were called off after the death of the United Kingdom's monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

EPL Seasons @EPLSeasons Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Editors bassist & Aston Villa fan Russell Leetch for this weekend’s games eplseasons.com/premier-league… Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Editors bassist & Aston Villa fan Russell Leetch for this weekend’s games eplseasons.com/premier-league…

Sutton predicted an easy win for the defending champions as they travel to play against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on September 17.

He said that the last time these two Premier League sides met, Kevin De Bruyne was at his absolute best. This time around, Wolves will have to worry about stopping Erling Haaland as well.

Manchester City thrashed Wolves 5-1 in their second match of last season. The Belgium international registered four goals while Raheem Sterling added the fifth goal. Pedro Neto scored the only goal for the Wolves.

In the first City-Wolves match of the ongoing season, Chris Sutton has predicted the scoreline to be 3-1 in favor of the defending champions.

He told the BBC:

''I was at this game at the end of last season, when Manchester City won 5-1 and Kevin De Bruyne was absolutely brilliant.'

''Wolves now have to worry about stopping Erling Haaland too, and Borussia Dortmund were the latest team to find out how difficult that is, even after defending well for most of their game at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.''

The Englishman has denied any possibility of Wolves taking away all three points from Pep Guardiola's grip. He added:

''I actually fancy Wolves to grab a goal, but I really don't see them keeping City out. Pep Guardiola's side won't run away with it this time, but they will leave with the points again.''

Manchester City have not lost even a single game this season as they remain in second position in the Premier League table with four wins and two draws. City also secured a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in their second group match of the Champions League.

Haaland's red-hot form gives them an easy advantage over Wolves in the weekend's clash. He scored the winner against his former side and has bagged 13 goals in only nine games overall.

Four Manchester City players called up for England national team for their Nations League fixtures

England national team head coach Gareth Southgate has included four Manchester City players in his squad for their Nations League fixtures. The Three Lions will take on Italy and Germany on September 24 and September 27, respectively.

Southgate has included John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden in the 28-man squad for the two Nations League fixtures.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit