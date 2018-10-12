Cristiano Ronaldo asked to prove that the key documents in the rape allegation were actually fabricated

Arkopaul Das FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature // 12 Oct 2018, 14:45 IST

Ronaldo strongly denies the rape allegations against him

Cristiano Ronaldo, 33 has denied the rape allegations Kathryn Mayorga had made against him. Mayorga had claimed that she was attacked and assaulted by the Portuguese ace, in a hotel room in Las Vegas in 2009.

It was first reported in Germany's Der Spiegal, as ''Fake news'' and his representatives indicated that they are possibly going to take legal action against the magazine. At that time Ronaldo's lawyer, Peter Christiansen bashed the magazine saying that the media outlet had impeteously based its reports on ''Stolen and easily manipulated digital documents'' .

The weekly German Magazine also went on to mention that Mayorga, 34, reported the alleged incident to the Vegas police right after it had happened. A year later in 2010, it was reported that she reached a settlement of $375,000 for agreeing to never go public with the aforementioned allegations.

His lawyer says that the former Real Madrid player doesn't deny the fact that he went ahead with the settlement. A further statement added that ''This agreement is by no means a confession of guilt. What happened was simply that Cristiano Ronaldo merely followed the advice of his advisers in order to put an end to the outrageous accusations made against him, in order precisely to avoid attempts, such as those we are now witnessing, to destroy a reputation built thanks to hard work, athletic ability and behavioral correction.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is accustomed to media attention, inherent in the fact that he is a famous person, it is absolutely deplorable that the media continue to propagate and stimulate an intentional defamation campaign based on stolen and easily manipulated digital document '' .

His Lawyer says that the documents allegedly containing statements by Ronaldo are ''Pure inventions'' . He also reckoned, ''So that there are no doubts: Cristiano Ronaldo vehemently denies all the accusations in this civil action, in consistency with what he has done in the last nine years ''.

In response to it Mayorga's lawyers, Larissa Drohobyczer and Leslie Stovall, put out a statement saying ''We thank Cristiano Ronaldo's latest lawyer for confirming and admitting in his October 10, 2018 statement that the 'Football Leaks' documents were obtained from Cristiano Ronaldo or individuals acting on his behalf. We look forward to reviewing any evidence that tends to prove, as Mr Ronaldo's lawyer asserts, that some of the 'Football Leaks' documents were altered, fabricated, or contain false/inaccurate information.

In both civil and criminal cases, disputes regarding the accuracy of documents are generally questions of fact to be decided by the jury. A jury determines the accuracy of disputed documents by: 1) Comparing of the different versions of the disputed documents; 2) Listening to the testimony of the individuals who wrote, prepared, transmitted, and stored the disputed documents; 3) Considering the circumstances under which the documents were written, prepared, transmitted, stored and maintained; and 4) Listening to the testimony of forensic experts who have examined the disputed, and the devices upon which the documents were written, prepared, transmitted, and stored. In a civil case, discovery is conducted to obtain evidence regarding these matters through the exchange of disputed documents, the forensic examination of disputed documents and devices, and the examination of witnesses under oath. In criminal cases, the prosecutors rely upon investigator's review of disputed documents, the forensic examination of devices and disputed documents, and questioning of witnesses''

Mayorga's lawyers ends the statement with. '' Any document or information under the control or in the possession of Cristiano Ronaldo should be immediately turned over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and the offices of Stovall & Associates to expedite the investigation and resolution of the alleged discrepancies in the 'Football Leaks' documents ''.

The police has reopened the investigation regarding the alleged rape by Ronaldo on Kathryn Mayorga and he and his legal team has been urged to prove that the documents in the rape allegation were after all fabricated. As of now, Mayorga's legal team is awaiting a reply from Ronaldo's legal team in response to their most recent statement.