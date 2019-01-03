Manchester City vs Liverpool: Who will come on top?

The biggest match for the Premier League title race, it's the table-toppers Liverpool against the third-placed Manchester City. All the tactical geniuses at one place, at City's home. Liverpool hasn't lost a single game this season and they sit at the top of the table with 54 points, 6 clear atop, and 7 clear of third-placed City. This could be as well the decider of who's gonna stay on top right after the opening of the winter transfer window.

While both the side's managers have huge respect for each other, it will be the clash of two of the best managers in the Premier League. We will just have to wait and see which side can make Liverpool taste defeat in England's top-flight, or if Pep Guardiola can put a dent on the unbeaten streak of the Reds.

Guardiola has lauded the Reds' boss describing him as "an incredible manager" on the eve of the crucial match. Klopp has defeated all of 32 English clubs after being appointed as Reds manager. But the Spaniard has nothing but praises for his German counterpart.

"First of all, He is an incredible manager," said Guardiola.

But above all, the most important question is: will Liverpool play with an all-attack approach, as they played against Arsenal to trash them to a scoreline of 5-1, or as City sends most of their men forward, they will sit tight and wait for a chance of counterattack with the pace attack of Salah and Mane?

The last encounter at Anfield resulted in a goalless draw, meaning both the teams were hesitant to open up and play attacking football. Will it be the same, or as City is looking for a win, Guardiola will allow his men to play up, leaving gaps in the backline thereby depending on Fernadinho to hold the attack in the middle of the field?

Guardiola should prepare his men to be ready to capitalize on the slightest mistake of the Reds.Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects to face another thunderstorm when they visit Manchester in the Premier League. He will have to prepare his players to guard the goal from the bombarding attacks of City. With David Silva and Mahrez proving to be big threats to Allison's clean sheets, Klopp has to devise a plan to stop the attacking duo on their tracks. Van-Dijk has been phenomenal in his position and Liverpool will expect the big man to carry out his tasks effectively to trim off the attacks of City's men. All eyes will be on Kevin de Bruyne as he is still recovering from an injury.

Ultimately, the match will be a feast for the fans and either team's win will depend on their hard-work and capitalizing on any slim chances they get. City will have home advantage, but that should not keep the Reds out of the bay as they boast both fine attacking and defending talents in Europe. We have to just wait and see if this match is going to be a low scoring game or an absolute goal fest.

