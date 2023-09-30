Clermont 0-0 PSG: 5 Talking Points from a disappointing result for the Parisians as the hosts hold fort | Ligue 1 2023-24

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a goalless draw by bottom-of-the-table Clermont in Ligue 1 on Saturday, September 30.

Clermont arrived for this game on the back of an awful start to their league campaign with just one point from their six matches. Their last game was a 2-1 defeat to Le Havre, in which they were virtually defeated by two goals inside seven minutes in the first period.

However, a clash against the champions was probably what they needed as a wake-up call.

The Parisians entered this contest on the back of just three wins in their opening six encounters, a start much slower than what was expected of them. However, their last outing was an encouraging 4-0 demolition of Marseille. Luis Enrique looked to carry on with the team's momentum as he named a strong lineup.

The first half was all PSG as they dominated possession (67%) and had six shots on target. Clermont, on the other hand, were ineffective in the final third with their limited possession as they failed to hit the target despite four attempts. They were heavily reliant on custodian Mory Diaw, who put in a performance for the ages.

Neither side troubled the scorekeeper in the first period as it was 0-0 at the interval.

PSG came out for the second period looking to take the game to Clermont as they had nearly identical possession stats to the first half. However, their effectiveness in the final third plummeted as players attempted ambitious shots instead of being patient and carving out a clear-cut chance.

The Parisians attempted 13 shots in the second period but were able to hit the target just four times. Clermont, on the other hand, registered just three shots on target throoughout the game.

The hosts held on to secure a point as PSG were left disappointed. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 PSG lacked decisiveness in the final third

A team known for their heavily attacking-based style of play, PSG were a shell of themselves as they struggled to find the back of the net against Clermont. Despite Mory Diaw's heroics, the visitors should have scored at least a goal or two given the kind of chances they created.

Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe had 12 attempts between them, but just five were on target. They were rarely supported by runs from midfield or the wing-backs as Achraf Hakimi registered one shot on target.

This cost Enrique's men heavily at the full-time whistle.

#4 PSG had great individual performers but lacked cohesiveness

While most PSG players had great games on a personal level, they were unable to bring all the positives together as a team to secure a result.

This was something they were able to do fairly often last season with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. in the side. This year, however, they seem to lack that edge to take them over the line in tight games.

New signings Goncalo Ramos and Randall Kolo Muani have so far failed to fill the void left by the departures of Messi and Neymar. It remains to be seen how long they take to settle in fully.

#3 Clermont's Cheick Konate looked electric with the ball

Konate was his team's standout performer by some distance as he looked to go toe-to-toe with some of the world's best. He recorded two key passes and one cross, and won 11 duels, making four tackles, two clearances and one interception as well.

He also attempted one shot on target and completed six dribbles as he caught the neutral eye with a captivating performance.

#2 Despite the point, PSG could lose ground on the teams around them

The result saw PSG win a point and climb to second place in Ligue 1 with 12 points, with surprise leaders Brest on 13 points with a game in hand. In third place are OGC Nice, who have 12 points but trail on goal difference. AS Monaco are fourth with 11 points.

If the Parisians don't stack up wins like they did so often in the past, they could be in for a long season with teams breathing down their necks.

#1 Goalkeeper Mory Diaw was absolutely world class for Clermont

It's rarely said that a goalkeeper was the best among 22 players on the pitch after a game, but it may not come as a surprise following a 0-0 draw. Such was Mory Diaw's influence as he made several saves to thwart the Parisians.

The Senegalese made six first-half saves to keep Clermont in the game and followed that up with four saves in the second half.

If not for his heroics, the visitors would have walked away with an emphatic win.