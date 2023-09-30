Clermont 0-0 PSG: Player Ratings as the Parisians are held to a goalless draw by rock-bottom side | Ligue 1 2023-24

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 0-0 draw by Clermont in Ligue 1 on Saturday, September 30.

The Parisians entered this contest on the back of an ordinary start to their league campaign. They have won three, drawn two and lost one of their opening six games and were third in the table prior to kick-off.

Their last outing was a 4-0 mauling of Marseille as Luis Enrique's men finally seem to hit good form. The Spaniard fielded a full-strength lineup for this game as well.

PSG made a strong start to the game and dominated possession of the ball in the first period. They attempted eight shots, with six of those on target. However, they were met with a resilient Mory Diaw in Clermont's goal. The custodian looked solid between the sticks and denied the Parisians really well in the first half.

The hosts, on the other hand, lacked accuracy in front of goal as they attempted four shots but couldn't hit the target. It was a fairly easy defensive task for PSG in the first half but they had work to do to win the game in the second period.

The teams were deadlocked at 0-0 at the break.

The second half saw PSG amp up their efforts to find the back of the net, but that led to their forwards attempting shots that were sometimes unrealistic. This led to just four of their 13 shots being on target.

Clermont, on the other hand, had to wait until nearly the hour-mark to register their first shot on target which was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Both managers made multiple changes but neither side could find the back of the net as the game ended 0-0. While the result reads like a success for Clermont, the Parisians will have a lot of thinking to do following this disappointing result.

On that note, let's take a look at PSG's player ratings.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7.5/10

Donnarumma was a solid presence in goal and had a decent game. He made three saves on his way to a clean sheet.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

Pereira defended well and was crucial in thwarting some of Clermont's attacks. He won seven duels, while making six clearances, two tackles and one interception.

Milan Skriniar - 7.5/10

Skriniar had a decent game overall as he won four duels, making three interceptions, two blocks and one clearance. He also passed the ball with 96% accuracy.

Marquinhos - 7.5/10

PSG's skipper had a good game both on and off the ball as he led by example. Marquinhos won two duels, making three clearances, two blocks and one interception. He also played three key passes.

Achraf Hakimi - 7.5/10

Hakimi won five duels, making one tackle and one interception. He also played three passes and completed three dribbles.

Vitinha - 7.5/10

Vitinha passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including two key passes and two long balls. He also attempted two shots and completed two dribbles.

Fabian Ruiz - 7.5/10

Ruiz passed the ball with 89% accuracy and looked composed in the middle of the park. He won nine duels, making four tackles and one interception. Ruiz also attempted one shot on target.

Bradley Barcola - 6.5/10

Barcola had a decent game and was replaced shortly after the hour-mark.

Ousmane Dembele - 8/10

Dembele was entertaining with the ball at his feet as he completed two dribbles and attempted four shots, with two on target. He also played four key passes and created three big chances but couldn't alter the scoreline.

Randal Kolo Muani - 7/10

Kolo Muani attempted three shots but just one of those was on target. He also played three key passes and created one big chance.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Mbappe had a decent game but not up to his high standards. He attempted five shots with just two of those on target. He also played two key passes and was booked for simulation in the second period.

Substitutes

Goncalo Ramos - 6/10

Ramos replaced Barcola but could not help PSG score as he missed a big chance to grab the lead midway through the second period.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6.5/10

Zaire-Emery replaced Vitinha in the second period and was booked for a foul shortly after coming on.