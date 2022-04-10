Clermont Foot 1-6 PSG: Parisian's Player Ratings as Neymar, Messi and Mbappe combined to score all six of their goals | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came out all guns blazing as they hammered newly-promoted Clermont Foot 6-1 on their own ground in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Clermont came into this game on the back of one draw and four losses in their last five games. Although getting any positive result seemed unlikely, they were looking to put in a strong performance to spark a turn in form.

PSG came into this game on the back of three wins and three losses in their last six league games. After being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid in March, the Parisians just have the league to focus on. Hence, they can go at full capacity even though they have a 15-point lead at the top.

Clermont made a slow start and allowed Paris to attack them. Kylian Mbappe made a bright start to the game, popping up on either wing and making runs behind the opposition defense.

The home side conceded when Alidu Seidu stayed down following an accidental come-together with Mbappe. Lionel Messi received the ball on the edge of the box and played it to Neymar. The Brazilian lashed the ball into the right corner with his left foot to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

PSG scored again a few minutes later, with the usual suspects combining in the build-up. Neymar crossed the ball to Messi, who cushioned a pass into Mbappe's path to put him through on goal to make it 2-0. The Parisians kept knocking on Clermont's goal after that as well, to no avail.

The home side hit back with a goal of their own. Saif-Eddine Khaoui played the ball across goal for Jodel Dossou to tap in at the far post to make it 2-1.

The visitors were by far the superior side in the first half despite conceding close to half-time, guided by a playmaker's cameo from Messi. They ended the half strongly with high-tempo passing and went into the break leading 2-1.

PSG started the second half with a bit more intent and urgency to their game. They kept possession for lengthy spells in the second half in a bid to frustrate Clermont and draw them out of their own half.

PSG's persistence finally started bearing fruit after the 70th minute. The Parisians scored four quick-fire goals between the 70th and the 83rd minute. The four goals were equally shared between Neymar and Mbappe, who completed their respective hat-tricks. Altogether, PSG put in a world-class performance on the night to secure a humongous 6-1 away win.

With that said, let's take a look at the player ratings for PSG from Saturday's game.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

The majority of the first half was extremely quiet for the Italian custodian. However, Donnarumma faced two shots on target of which he saved one. The other was a goal for which he could have done better to prevent the cross from reaching the scorer.

Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

The Moroccan had an eventful game on the right flank. He ran up and down the flank to provide attacking support as well as defensive cover. A composed performance overall.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

Ramos looked sharp on the ball and distributed the ball well in all directions. Despite turning 36 towards the end of last month, the Spaniard seemed in control and covered a lot of ground. That helped PSG expand their opponents and play passes into their half from different angles.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6/10

A routine outing for the Frenchman at the heart of PSG's defense. He dominated aerially and did not allow runs behind the backline.

Nuno Mendes - 6.5/10

The Portuguese left-back ran up and down the wing, providing one overlap after another. He effectively helped thwart several Clermont attacks down the left side of PSG's defense.

Danilo - 6/10

A solid defensive performance from the defensive midfielder helped PSG shut up shop after conceding late in the second half.

Marco Verratti - 6.5/10

The diminutive Italian put in a reassuring and composed performance at the heart of PSG's midfield. He formed important triangle combinations with Idrissa Gueye, Neymar and Messi to help his side progress the ball.

Idrissa Gueye - 7/10

A classic box-to-box performance from the former Everton man. Gueye covered some key areas in the middle and final third for PSG, helping them overload and press when needed. He was replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum in the 67th minute.

Neymar Jr. - 10/10

Neymar started the game under a lot of pressure on his shoulders following widespread criticism, with one journalist accusing him of 'ruining PSG'. However, he put his haters in their place just six minutes into the game by scoring to make it 1-0 to his team.

He received a lot of boos from the home crowd and succumbed to frustration early in the second half, getting booked as a result. He then slotted home a penalty in the 71st minute to make it 3-1. He completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute from an assist by Mbappe to make it 6-1.

Lionel Messi - 9/10

An encouraging performance from the Argentine maestro. Started the game with some brilliant touches and passing combinations. Messi provided two assists early in the first half to help his team to a strong position.

The Argentine also showed glimpses of his Barcelona self with incredible dribbles and feints throughout the game. Made it a hat-trick of assists when he set up Mbappe for his hat-trick in the 80th minute.

Kylian Mbappe - 10/10

The Frenchman made a lively start to the game. He made darting runs into Clermont's box and also showed up on either wing in a display of total football by his side. Mbappe scored with a delicate finish to put his side 2-0 up.

He came alive again in the second half with a second wind. He applied the finishing touch to a beautiful outside-of-the-boot pass by Neymar to make it 4-1. He completed his hat-trick with a stunning finish in from another assist by Messi.

PSG Substitutes

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6/10

Gini Wijnaldum came on shortly after the hour mark and put in a composed and mature performance in midfield.

Thilo Kehrer - 6/10

The German came on in the 80th minute to replace Presnel Kimpembe and put in a routine shift.

Edouard Michut, Juan Bernat & Junior Dina Ebimbe

Did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating in the game.

