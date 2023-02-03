Clermont Foot vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023

Clermont Foot and AS Monaco will go head-to-head at the Stade Gabriel Montpied in round 22 of Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 5).

Les Monegasques are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Clermont and will look to continue in the same vein.

Clermont were involved in a share of the spoils for the second straight game as they played out a goalless draw with LOSC Lille.

They're now unbeaten in five league games, winning three, since the turn of the year. The hosts are ninth in the standings, picking up 30 points from 21 games.

Meanwhile, Monaco continue their hunt for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League with a hard-fought 3-2 win over AJ Auxerre last time out.

Philippe Clement’s side are now unbeaten in six league outings, claiming 14 points from a possible 18. With 41 points from 21 games, Monaco are fourth in the league, four points off third-placed Lens in the Champions League playoff spot.

Clermont Foot vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco hold a clear upper hand in the fixture, winning five of the last nine meetings.

Clermont have picked up two wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared twice,

Monaco head into the weekend unbeaten in five games against Clermont, winning four, since a 1-0 loss in April 2012.

Clermont are unbeaten in their last five league games, claiming 11 points from a possible 15.

Monaco are without defeat in six Ligue 1 outings, winning four, since the start of December.

Clermont Foot vs AS Monaco Prediction

Both Clermont and Monaco are in fine form in the league, so a thrilling contest could ensue. Les Monegasques boast a superior and more experienced squad. While that doesn’t necessarily guarantee victory, the visitors should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 1-3 AS Monaco

Clermont Foot vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: First to score - Monaco (Les Monegasques have opened the scoring in four of their last five meetings with Clermont.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven clashes.)

