Clermont Foot vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023 

Lens host struggling Clermont Foot at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Sunday (March 12), looking to return to winning ways for the first time in three games.

Since beating Nantes 3-1 last month, Les Sang et Or have drawn their next two top-flight games, with a 2-1 loss to Nantes in the Coupe de France quarterfinal interspersed in between. With 51 points from 26 games, Franck Haise's side are down to fourth position in the league table, behind AS Monaco only on goal difference.

Clermont, meanwhile, have accrued 17 points fewer than Lens and languish in 11th position in the standings. They recently ended a six-game winless run in the league with a 1-0 defeat of Toulouse, with Saif-Eddine Khaoui's 76th minute strike securing all three points for the Lancers.

Clermont Foot vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 25 meetings, Lens have won 25 times, while Clermont have triumphed on four occasions

Lens have won their last three meetings with Clermont.

Clermont are winless in eight clashes with Lens across competitions, their longest ongoing drought against a current Ligue 1 side, alongside Brest

The hosts are unbeaten in nine home games to Lens across competitions, with their last home loss against Lens coming on February 16, 2009, in Ligue 2

Only Toulouse (16) have picked up more points than Clermont (15) in Ligue 1 in 2023 among teams in the bottom half of the Ligue 1 standings. Lens have accrued 14 in the same period

Since their victory over PSG on 1 January, Lens have won only two of nine Ligue 1 games, while Lens ended 2022 with six wins in their last eight outings

Clermont won only one of their last eight Ligue 1 home games, which came on January 11 against Rennes

Clermont Foot vs Lens Prediction

Lens recently lost steam in their bid for UEFA Champions League football and will be eager to revive their charge. Clermont, meanwhile, haven't been convincing lately but could feel confident following their latest win.

The visitors, though, have the best defence in the league, which should help them keep the Lancers at bay.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 1-2 Lens

Clermont Foot vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

