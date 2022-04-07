Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Clermont Foot are set to play Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied on Saturday in Ligue 1.

Clermont Foot come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Nantes in Ligue 1. Goals from midfielder Ludovic Blas, Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella and attacker Randal Kolo Muani secured the win for Nantes. Goals from Tunisia international Saif-Eddine Khaoui and Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed proved to be a mere consolation for Clermont Foot, who had Samed sent off in the second-half.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, beat Christophe Pelissier's Lorient 5-1 in the league. Braces from Brazilian attacker Neymar and French superstar Kylian Mbappe and a goal from Argentine legend Lionel Messi sealed the deal for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain. Nigerian forward Terem Moffi scored the goal for Lorient.

Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Clermont Foot have faced Paris Saint-Germain once before. It was last year in Ligue 1, with Paris Saint-Germain beating Clermont Foot 4-0. A first-half brace from Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera and goals from French attacker Kylian Mbappe and Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye ensured victory for Paris Saint-Germain.

Clermont Foot form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-L-D

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-L-W

Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Clermont Foot

Clermont Foot will be without Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, who is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pascal Gastien is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Salis Abdul Samed

Paris Saint-Germain

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino could be without left-back Layvin Kurzawa and Spain internationals Juan Bernat and Ander Herrera.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera

Suspended: None

Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Clermont Foot Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ouparine Djoco, Akim Zedadka, Alidu Seidu, Florent Ogier, Jean-Claude Billong, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Yohann Magnin, Jason Berthomier, Jodel Dossou, Mohamed Bayo, Jim Allevinah

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Clermont Foot are 17th in the league, and are one point ahead of 18th-placed Saint-Etienne. They have lost their last four league games.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, are top of the league table, 12 points ahead of 2nd-placed Marseille. Despite their comfortable lead domestically, it would be surprising to see Mauricio Pochettino stay as manager next season.

Paris Saint-Germain should win.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain

