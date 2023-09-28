Clermont Foot vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023

Clermont Foot welcome reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Stade Gabriel Montpied in Ligue 1 on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts have endured a winless start to their league campaign, suffering five defeats in six games. Last week, Clermont lost 2-1 at Le Havre and remain at the bottom of the standings.

PSG, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after a 3-2 home loss to Nice with a 4-0 home win over Marseille. New signing Randal Kolo Muani scored his first league goal of the season. Goncalo Ramos also opened his account, bagging a second-half brace.

The holders are two points behind leaders Brest (13) and third in the standings after six games.

Clermont Foot vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times across competitions, with all games producing conclusive results. PSG lead 3-2, including 5-0 away last season.

All meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Parisians have the second-best attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 14 goals, while Clermont have scored five.

Clermont have the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 12 goals.

PSG are unbeaten in eight away games across competitions, winning six.

Clermont have lost all three home games in Ligue 1 this season, not scoring twice.

Clermont Foot vs PSG Prediction

Clermont have five defeats in six games in Ligue 1 this season, losing all three home games. They didn't score in their home meeting against the Parisians last season. Neto Borges is sidelined with an injury for Clermont.

The Parisins have won four of their last five games across competitions, scoring 15 goals and conceding five times. There are doubts about Kylian Mbappe, who was subbed off in the first half of the Marseille win due to an ankle injury.

He trained on Friday, but manager Luis Enrique is not expected to start him ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

PSG have scored at least four goals in three of their last four meetings against Clermont. Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, expect the reigning champions to record a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Clermont 0-3 PSG

Clermont Foot vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score or assist any time - Yes