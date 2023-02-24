Clermont Foot vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023 

Clermont Foot host Strasbourg at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 26), looking to return to winning ways. The Lancers are winless in five top-flight games - losing their last three - a series of 2-0 defeats to AS Monaco, Marseille and Rennes.

This slump in form has seen them fall out of the top ten in the standings and into 12th place with 30 points from 24 games. Strasbourg, meanwhile, have accrued nine points fewer than Clermont and sit three places below them in the points table.

Le Racing are coming off a 2-1 win over bottom side Angers, with a first-half brace from Habib Diallo enough to seal all three points. Nabil Bentaleb scored a penalty for the visitors midway through the second half to reduce arrears, but it was too little too late.

It was Strasbourg's second win in their last three top-flight games. However, they must continue to pick up victories, as they're only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Clermont Foot vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Clermont Foot haven't beaten Strasbourg in three Ligue 1 games and have not scored against them in the top flight.

The hosts haven't scored in their last five Ligue 1 games - the worst goalless run in Europe's top five leagues.

Strasbourg have won two of their last three Ligue 1 games, as many as they did in their previous 22.

Clermont Foot 63 @ClermontFoot 🎙️ Pascal Gastien avant #CF63RCSA : "C'est un match très important face à un concurrent direct. Une victoire pourrait nous permettre de faire un grand pas vers le maintien. Mais Strasbourg ne peut pas vraiment se permettre de perdre non plus" 🎙️ Pascal Gastien avant #CF63RCSA : "C'est un match très important face à un concurrent direct. Une victoire pourrait nous permettre de faire un grand pas vers le maintien. Mais Strasbourg ne peut pas vraiment se permettre de perdre non plus" 👊🔴🔵 https://t.co/vs6JQFKAul

Clermont have lost their last two home games in Ligue 1 and could see three straight defeats at home for the first time since March-April 2022 (also 3).

The visitors have lost four of their last five Ligue 1 games on the road, including the two most recent ones without scoring (3-0 at Rennes and 2-0 at Lille).

Having beaten Angers in their last clash, Strasbourg are looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Clermont Foot vs Strasbourg Prediction

Clermont are on a downward spiral, losing their last three league games. Strasbourg could make the most of their situation to seal all three points and steer away from the red zone.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 1-2 Strasbourg

Clermont Foot vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Strasbourg

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes