Clermont vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2023

Clermont play host to Ajaccio in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Gabriel Montpied this Sunday (April 2).

Clermont are currently in 13th place in the table, and with 34 points to their name, it looks like they’re safe and should be set for their third straight campaign in the top flight next season.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, are still struggling down in 19th. However, they are only three points from the safety zone, meaning they will be ready to fight for every point they can get in the final stretch of the current campaign.

Clermont vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides favor Clermont. They have won their last two matches with Ajaccio, although the last time the away side visited the Stade Gabriel Montpied, they did come away with a 0-2 victory. In fact, Clermont haven’t beaten Ajaccio at home since August 2016.

Clermont’s recent form has been patchy, to say the least. They’ve collected just six points from their last nine games, and have only scored three goals during that stretch, too.

Ajaccio’s form has been just as bad, as they’ve lost ten of their last twelve games, and have drawn a blank in nine of those matches too. in fact, they are Ligue 1’s lowest scorers with just 20 goals to their name thus far.

Clermont are hardly a free-scoring side either, as only three sides – including Ajaccio – have scored fewer than their total of 27. However, they have conceded just 40 goals, the second-fewest in the bottom half of the table.

Ajaccio’s disciplinary record has been poor this season. Two of their players have collected a Ligue 1 high of eight bookings, while Romain Hamouma has been sent off twice. Unsurprisingly, three of their players are suspended for this game.

Clermont vs Ajaccio Prediction

Given the lack of goals between these sides, it’s safe to say that a high-scoring game is not the expectation here.

As they now appear to be safe, Clermont will have little to play for in this game, meaning Ajaccio will be hopeful of securing at least one valuable point. However, they are so blunt in attack that it’s difficult to imagine them having much success in front of goal.

Given Clermont’s own profligacy in recent matches, though, it feels like a goalless draw is the most viable outcome here.

Prediction: Clermont 0-0 Ajaccio

Clermont vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Ajaccio to fail to score – Yes (Ajaccio have failed to score in six of their last seven matches).

Tip 2: Clermont to fail to score – Yes (Clermont have drawn a blank in seven of their last nine games).

