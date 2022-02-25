Clermont vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a clash of Ligue 1 strugglers at the Stade Gabriel Montpied as Clermont play host to Bordeaux.

Clermont are currently in 15th place in the league table, while Bordeaux are propping things up in 20th.

Can Clermont condemn the bottom side to more trouble, or will Bordeaux claim some valuable points?

Clermont vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

After a poor run of form that has seen them lose five games in a row, things have improved somewhat for newly-promoted Clermont in recent weeks.

They have now won three of their last four games, and most recently picked up a major victory over high-flyers Marseille in somewhat of an upset.

Those results have been enough to lift them away from danger for the most part, and they now sit on 27 points – five above 16th place.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, have slipped to rock bottom in recent weeks after losing five of their last seven games.

They did claim a point against Monaco last weekend, but prior to that, they were defeated by Reims and Lens, conceding eight goals in total in the process.

Indeed, defending has been Bordeaux’s weak point this season – they’ve conceded an astonishing 62 goals thus far, giving them a worrying goal difference of -25.

When these two sides met earlier in the season, Clermont won 2-0. The game was the first-ever league game between the two.

Clermont form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Bordeaux form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Clermont vs Bordeaux Team News

Clermont

Alidu Seidu will be suspended for this game, while Jean-Claude Billong is likely to miss out with injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jean-Claude Billong

Suspended: Alidu Seidu

Bordeaux

Five players are looking likely to miss out on this one for Bordeaux due to injuries.

Injured: Alberth Elis, Fransergio, Enock Kwateng

Doubtful: Benoit Costil, Jimmy Briand

Clermont vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Clermont predicted XI (4-3-3): Opuarine Djoco, Akim Zedadka, Cedric Hountondji, Florent Ogier, Vital N’Simba, Yohann Magnin, Johan Gastien, Salis Abdul Samed, Lucas Da Cunha, Mohamed Bayo, Elbasan Rashani

Bordeaux predicted XI (5-4-1): Gaetan Poussin, Timothee Pembele, Stian Gregersen, Marcelo, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Gideon Mensah, Remi Oudin, Joshua Guilavogui, Jean Onana, Yacine Adli, Hwang Ui-Jo

Clermont vs Bordeaux Prediction

On paper at least, these sides are quite evenly matched. However, given Bordeaux’s shocking defense this season, Clermont should probably be the favorites.

The newly-promoted side looked excellent against Marseille last weekend, and in the form of Bayo and Rashani, they have a pair of very dangerous attackers who are more than capable of hurting Bordeaux’s defense.

We expect a home win here.

Prediction: Clermont 2-0 Bordeaux

