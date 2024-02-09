Clermont vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11 2024

Clermont take on Brest in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Gabriel Montpied this Sunday (February 11).

Clermont are currently rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 table, although they have not truly been cut adrift yet. In contrast, Brest are flying high in third place, and if they can keep up their strong form, they may yet qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

So can Brest brush aside their struggling opponents this weekend?

Clermont vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

While the contrast in league positions should be a worry to Clermont in this game, history also seems to be against them. Brest have defeated the home side in their last four matches, and have not lost to them since 2016.

Clermont have not only won just three matches all season, but they have also been shipping goals badly, conceding a total of 32 thus far. Their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Lille last weekend was actually their heaviest of the campaign thus far.

Brest fell to defeat at the hands of champions Paris St. Germain in a Coupe de France game on Wednesday. However, this was their first defeat in some time, and they have not actually lost in Ligue 1 action since November 5.

With just 17 goals conceded this season, Brest can boast Ligue 1’s second-tightest defence overall, behind only Lille and Nice. However, they have scored more than both, which explains their high league position.

A win here for Clermont would move them to within a point of safety depending on other results, meaning that retaining their Ligue 1 spot for the 2024-25 season is not yet out of reach.

Clermont vs Brest Prediction

Given the form of these teams, it’s hard to imagine Clermont having much success here. Not only did they suffer a horrible defeat at the hands of Lille last weekend, but they have not won at home in league action since November 12.

Brest, meanwhile, were humbled by PSG somewhat, but in the league they have been excellent, conceding just four goals in their past nine matches.

Given Clermont’s low-scoring ways, it’s easy to imagine the visitors shutting them out here for a strong victory.

Prediction: Clermont 0-2 Brest

Clermont vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brest win.

Tip 2: Clermont to fail to score – Yes (Clermont have only scored 14 goals this season and Brest’s defence has looked fantastic recently).

Tip 3: Brest to score more than 1.5 goals – Yes (Brest have scored at least twice in seven of their last eleven league games).