Clermont vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022

Clermont Foot and Stade Brest will battle for three points in Ligue 1 when they square off on Sunday.
The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to AS Monaco. An early red card saw the hosts reduced to 10 men in the 17th minute. Breel Embolo missed from the spot and converted the rebound to put Monaco ahead in the 31st minute. Komnen Andric equalized six minutes into the second half to tie the game.
Brest fell to a 4-1 defeat away to Nantes. They took the lead through Noah Fadiga in the 18th minute but conspired to throw it away in the eventual 4-1 defeat.
The defeat left Les Pirates rooted to the bottom of the table, having garnered just six points from 11 matches and are three points away from safety. Clermont Foot sit in eighth spot on 17 points and sit just outside the European places.
Clermont vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Stade Brest have a slightly better record in their last 28 matches against Clermont. The hosts have nine wins to their name while Clermont were victorious on eight occasions.
- Their most recent meeting came in May when Brest claimed a 2-0 home win.
- Brest are winless in eight league games, losing six matches in the process.
- Clermont and Brest have each conceded five penalties this season, an average of 0.45 per game.
- Brest have the second-worst defense in the league, having conceded 25 goals in 11 matches.
- Each of Clermont's last five matches have seen both sides find the back of the net.
Clermont vs Brest Prediction
Clermont have started the season impressively and are just four points off the European qualification places.
Stade Brest, by contrast, have not won a league game since August and have already parted ways with former manager Michel Der Zakarian. The change in the technical department could give the team a boost as they bid to avoid relegation.
However, we are backing Clermont to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Clermont 3-1 Brest
Clermont vs Brest Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Clermont to win (Brest have lost seven of their 11 league games this season).
Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Each of Clermont's last five matches have seen both sides find the back of the net.
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - First goal to be scored 0 - 20 minutes