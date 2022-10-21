Clermont vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022

Clermont Foot and Stade Brest will battle for three points in Ligue 1 when they square off on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to AS Monaco. An early red card saw the hosts reduced to 10 men in the 17th minute. Breel Embolo missed from the spot and converted the rebound to put Monaco ahead in the 31st minute. Komnen Andric equalized six minutes into the second half to tie the game.

Brest fell to a 4-1 defeat away to Nantes. They took the lead through Noah Fadiga in the 18th minute but conspired to throw it away in the eventual 4-1 defeat.

Stade Brestois 29 @SB29

Match avec animations Halloween

Les billets à partir de 4€ ! billetterie.sb29.bzh/content

Dimanche 30 oct. à 15h

𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘶 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩 🤝 𝐊𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐌

#SB29SDR 🎟 Le tarif le plus bas en cours cette semaine pour la réception du 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗺𝘀 !Match avec animations HalloweenLes billets à partir de 4€ !Dimanche 30 oct. à 15h𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘶 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩 🤝 𝐊𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐌 🎟 Le tarif le plus bas en cours cette semaine pour la réception du 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗺𝘀 !Match avec animations Halloween 🎃Les billets à partir de 4€ ! 👉 billetterie.sb29.bzh/content📆 Dimanche 30 oct. à 15h𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘶 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩 🤝 𝐊𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐌 ▶◀#SB29SDR https://t.co/YvYLSWIVOv

The defeat left Les Pirates rooted to the bottom of the table, having garnered just six points from 11 matches and are three points away from safety. Clermont Foot sit in eighth spot on 17 points and sit just outside the European places.

Clermont vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Stade Brest have a slightly better record in their last 28 matches against Clermont. The hosts have nine wins to their name while Clermont were victorious on eight occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Brest claimed a 2-0 home win.

Brest are winless in eight league games, losing six matches in the process.

Clermont and Brest have each conceded five penalties this season, an average of 0.45 per game.

Brest have the second-worst defense in the league, having conceded 25 goals in 11 matches.

Each of Clermont's last five matches have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Clermont vs Brest Prediction

Clermont have started the season impressively and are just four points off the European qualification places.

Stade Brest, by contrast, have not won a league game since August and have already parted ways with former manager Michel Der Zakarian. The change in the technical department could give the team a boost as they bid to avoid relegation.

Clermont Foot 63 @ClermontFoot 🤝 #CF63SB29 En partenariat avec les deux associations @anef63asso et #EnsemblePourLesAutres , les Nemetum Ultras organisent une collecte de jouets ce dimanche à l’entrée du stade (parking P4 à partir de 13h) à destination des enfants malades et des familles dans le besoin #CF63SB29 En partenariat avec les deux associations @anef63asso et #EnsemblePourLesAutres, les Nemetum Ultras organisent une collecte de jouets ce dimanche à l’entrée du stade (parking P4 à partir de 13h) à destination des enfants malades et des familles dans le besoin 🙏🤝 https://t.co/CAPlrr9HFY

However, we are backing Clermont to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Clermont 3-1 Brest

Clermont vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Clermont to win (Brest have lost seven of their 11 league games this season).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Each of Clermont's last five matches have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First goal to be scored 0 - 20 minutes

Poll : 0 votes