Clermont vs Dijon Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2022

Clermont and Dijon will clash at Stade de Bellevue in a club friendly on Saturday.

Clermont vs Dijon Preview

Clermont have been busy during the break, having honored two of their four scheduled friendly matches so far. On their Spanish tour, Les Lanciers were defeated by Valencia 4-2 before holding Real Valladolid to a goalless draw. The clash with fellow French side Dijon comes two days before they face Sochaux.

Clermont finished close to the bottom last season – 17th out of 20 – but seem to be faring better this term, sitting 10th after 15 games in Ligue 1. The friendlies are meant to serve as a tune-up for the remainder of the campaign, according to coach Pascal Gastien. Dijon have proved to be a difficult foe in the past, but they appear to be struggling at the moment.

They returned to Ligue 2 last season and currently sit 16th after recording three wins in 15 matches, with six draws and six defeats. Dijon face the spectre of relegation to Championnat National – the French third tier – and need to turn around their failing campaign as soon as possible.

Les Rouges are seen as a threat to Clermont coming into this game, following their head-to-head record. Dijon have always outshone their rivals, even while playing away, but years have gone by and the outfits are now made up of new players. It’s a whole new ball game this time around.

Clermont vs Dijon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Clermont have been defeated in their last five clashes, with Dijon winning thrice away and twice at home.

Clermont conceded a total of 14 goals in their last five clashes but were able to score five.

In their last five home matches, Clermont have been victorious twice, drawing once and losing twice.

Dijon have not recorded a win in their last five away matches, drawing two games and losing three others.

Clermont have drawn three of their last five matches, losing twice while Dijon have recorded four draws and one defeat.

Clermont vs Dijon Prediction

All eyes will be on Serbian import Komnen Andric, who has been a great performer for Clermont this term, scoring four times and providing two assists.

Mickaël Le Bihan, Dijon’s current top scorer with four goals, has faced criticism of late for his countless misses. He has promised to do better going forward, perhaps starting with this game.

Clermont appear to be in better shape and capable of deciding the fate of the encounter.

Prediction: Clermont 2-1 Dijon

Clermont vs Dijon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Clermont

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Clermont to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dijon to score - Yes

