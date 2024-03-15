Clermont vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17 2024

Bottom side Clermont play host to Le Havre in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied this Sunday (March 17).

Clermont are currently propping up the table and with just 17 points to their name, they could well end up being cut adrift if they lose here. Le Havre, meanwhile, are in 12th, but they're not quite out of danger themselves as they are only two points from the drop zone.

So can Clermont claim what would be a huge victory? Or will Le Havre claim some valuable points themselves?

Clermont vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have favoured Clermont, who have beaten Le Havre in their last two visits to the Stade Gabriel-Montpied. However, it is worth noting that those games were friendly matches, and Le Havre won out when they faced off earlier this season.

Clermont's dire run continued last weekend when they were defeated 1-0 by fellow strugglers Metz. The loss extended Clermont's winless run to seven matches.

Le Havre snapped a run of six games without a win last weekend by overcoming Toulouse at home. The win was Le Havre's first one since January 14's win over Lyon.

Clermont's big problem remains in front of goal, where they have only found the back of the net 17 times all season. Since the start of 2024, they have only scored six times.

Another issue Clermont have had is with their discipline. They have seen five red cards this season, the joint-most in Ligue 1 alongside Lyon.

Clermont vs Le Havre Prediction

This game could be a close one, but after they fell to another struggling side last weekend, it's hard to see success for Clermont, even with the home advantage.

Clermont simply cannot seem to score enough goals to give themselves a fighting chance of survival, while Le Havre's win over Toulouse last weekend might give them enough confidence to follow it up here.

Therefore, expect a low-scoring game that Le Havre may well come out on top of.

Prediction: Clermont 0-1 Le Havre

Clermont vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Le Havre win.

Tip 2: Clermont to fail to score - Yes (Clermont have only scored 17 goals all season and have drawn blanks on 12 occasions this season).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 1.5 goals - Yes (Le Havre are equally not a free-scoring side, having only hit 25 goals in their own right).