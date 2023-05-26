Clermont vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Clermont face off with Lorient in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Gabriel Montpied this Saturday.

Neither of these sides have too much to play for, with Clermont sitting in eighth position and Lorient two spots below them in 10th.

A win for Lorient would see them potentially climb into eighth, though, which would be a bonus for them. However, recent form does seem to favour Clermont in this game.

Clermont vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides favor Lorient. They’ve won four of their last six meetings with Clermont, including last season’s trip to the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

Last weekend saw Clermont defeated by Brest. This loss was their first since March 19, breaking a seven-game unbeaten streak that also saw them concede just five goals.

Lorient have not been in quite so good form. They have won just twice in their last nine games, although one of those wins did come away at Paris St. Germain in one of the biggest upsets of the season thus far.

Lorient’s disciplinary record is the best in Ligue 1, as their players have only received 32 yellow cards this season. They’ve also only seen four players sent off.

Despite sitting in the upper half of the league table, Clermont have not exactly been deadly in front of goal this season. They have only scored 40 goals, three fewer than relegated Troyes.

Clermont vs Lorient Prediction

Clermont’s form was looking good until their defeat to Brest last weekend, but they should still be hopeful of a result in this game. Their record isn’t that good against Lorient, but they have been on the better run recently.

With that said, neither team have all that much to play for, and while Clermont are solid, they’re not that great in front of goal, meaning it’s likely that this game won’t be a high-scoring one.

In conclusion, a draw feels likely, and it's likely to be a low-scoring game, too.

Prediction: Clermont 1-1 Lorient

Clermont vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (Clermont have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four home games with Lorient, and have only scored 40 goals this season).

Tip 3: Grejohn Kyei to score for Clermont – Yes (Kyei has scored six goals in his last eight games in Ligue 1).

