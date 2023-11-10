Clermont vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Clermont face off with Lorient in a battle of Ligue 1 strugglers at the Stade Gabriel Piedmont this Sunday.

Clermont are currently mired in danger down in 17th, while Lorient are only two spots above them in 15th. However, five points do separate these sides, meaning the home side can’t leapfrog their opponents even with a win.

Which of these sides will come away with the points, then?

Clermont vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been largely mixed, with three wins for Lorient, two for Clermont and one draw in the last six. Interestingly, though, Clermont have only won in one of their last six home games against Lorient.

After picking up their first win of the season over Lyon on October 22, not only have Clermont failed to win either of their next two games, but they’ve also failed to score a goal.

Lorient’s recent form has been almost as bad as Clermont’s, as they have won just once since August 27, and have picked up just one point in their last two games.

No Ligue 1 side have scored fewer goals than Clermont this season. This weekend’s home side have only registered seven thus far, and have drawn six blanks in their opening 10 matches.

In contrast, Lorient’s big problem this season has been with their defense. They have let in 20 goals in their opening 11 games, the joint-most in Ligue 1 alongside Nantes.

Clermont vs Lorient Prediction

Both of these sides have struggled for traction this season, and this is an interesting clash pitting a side poor in front of goal against a leaky defence.

However, Lorient have tightened things up slightly in recent weeks, keeping a clean sheet against Lens last weekend, while Clermont’s lack of goals continues to be an issue for them.

With that in mind, Lorient probably have enough to get past Clermont here, especially as the home side’s historic form against them has been awful too.

Prediction: Clermont 0-1 Lorient

Clermont vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lorient to win.

Tip 2: Clermont to fail to score – Yes (Clermont have only scored seven goals and have failed to score in their last two).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Clermont have seen under 2.5 goals in 10 of their last 11 games against Lorient).