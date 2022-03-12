Clermont vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Clermont host Lorient at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday afternoon.

Clermont have had mixed results of late, picking up four wins, four losses and two draws in their last 10 games. They were beaten 4-0 by defending champions Lille last time out and were particularly hampered by their reduction to 10 men in the second half.

The newly-promoted outfit sit 15th in the league table with 28 points from 27 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways to move further away from the drop zone.

Lorient's struggle for form continued last weekend as they were beaten 4-1 by a clinical Olympique Lyonnais side. They found themselves two goals down before the half-hour mark and although Terem Moffi halved the deficit in the second half, Les Merlus could not complete a comeback.

The visitors sit 18th in the league table, with 24 points from 27 games. They are just two points above rock bottom and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Clermont vs Lorient Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between Clermont and Lorient. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a Ligue 1 clash back in October last year. The game ended 1-1.

Clermont Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Lorient Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

Clermont vs Lorient Team News

Clermont

Pierre-Yves Hamel is on loan from Lorient and is ineligible to face his parent club. Salis Abdul Samed received a red card last time out and will be absent as well. Vital N'Simba, Cedric Houtondji, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Mohamed Bayo and Florent Ogier are all doubts for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Vital N'Simba, Cedric Houtondji, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Florent Ogier, Mohamed Bayo

Unavailable: Pierre-Yves Hamel

Suspended: Salis Abdul Samed

Lorient

Fabien Lemoine remains out with an injury while Laurent Abergel has been suspended from the weekend game. Samuel Moric is a doubt for the game alongside Terem Moffi, who is ill.

Injured: Fabien Lemoine

Doubtful: Samuel Moric, Terem Moffi

Suspended: Laurent Abergel

Clermont vs Lorient Predicted XI

Clermont Predicted XI (4-5-1): Ouparine Djoco; Akim Zedadka, Jean Claude Billong, Alidu Seidu, Jerome Phojo; Elbasan Rashani, Johan Gastien, Jason Berthomier, Yohann Magnin, Lucas Da Cunha; Grejohn Kyei

Lorient Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer; Houboulang Mendes, Moritz Jens, Leo Petrot, Vincent Le Goff; Bonke Innocent; Dango Outtara, Quentin Boisgard, Thomas Monconduit, Armand Laurienté; Ibrahima Kone

Clermont vs Lorient Prediction

Clermont are winless in back-to-back games and have won just one of their last four encounters.

Like their hosts, Lorient have won one of their last four games, the same tally they managed in 17 games prior. With both teams struggling for form at the moment, Sunday's game could end in a draw.

Prediction: Clermont 1-1 Lorient

Edited by Peter P