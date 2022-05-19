Clermont vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st May 2022

On Saturday, Clermont will host Lyon at the Stade Gabriel Montpied in the final round of Ligue 1 games in the 2021-22 campaign.

Clermont have very little to play for, as they’ve done remarkably well to survive in their first-ever top flight season. Even if they lose here, at worst, they will finish in 17th place.

However, going by recent form, they would be hopeful of securing a shock result here. Clermont have lost just twice in their last six games, although they did suffer a defeat to high-flying Strasbourg last weekend.

Lyon, meanwhile, have missed out on European qualification this season and can now finish seventh, at best. That means their season has to be considered a disappointment.

However, Peter Bosz’s side have at least ended their campaign in strong form, losing just two of their last nine games. Most recently, they beat Coupe de France winners Nantes in a 3-2 thriller.

Clermont vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these two teams faced off, the game ended in a 3-3 thriller, so neutral fans will probably be hoping for a repeat again.

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele has scored in his last six games, taking his total for the season to 20, a career best in league action.

Despite playing their maiden season in Ligue 1, Clermont have not occupied the automatic relegation places once, 18th being their lowest position.

Lyon have conceded 50 goals this season, the most of any team in Ligue 1’s top ten and only 17 less than their opponents this weekend.

Mohamed Bayo has scored in six of Clermont’s nine league victories this season. He has scored a total of 13, making him Ligue 1’s eighth top scorer.

Clermont vs Lyon Prediction

On paper, at least, Lyon have the better team, and given that both sides have little to play for, that extra class should help them shine through.

However, the away team will need to be careful, as Mohamed Bayo is a dangerous opponent to come up against. Moreover, their defence has been far from watertight, but realistically, they should have enough to secure a win here.

However, it won’t be easy, so don’t be surprised to see the hosts score at least one goal to cap off their first Ligue 1 season.

Prediction: Clermont 2-3 Lyon.

Clermont vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Lyon win.

Tip 2: Moussa Dembele to score for Lyon – YES (Dembele has scored in his last six Ligue 1 games).

Tip 3: Game to feature more than four goals – YES (Their last meeting finished 3-3).

Edited by Bhargav