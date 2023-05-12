Clermont vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14, 2023

Clermont host Lyon at the Stade Gabriel Montpied in Ligue 1 on Sunday (May 14). The hosts are 11th in the standings, four places below Lyon, but both teams come into the game in similar form.

Clermont are riding a six-game unbeaten streak, taking 16 points from a possible 18. Lyon, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last ten games, taking an impressive 21 points.

Clermont vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Clermont and Lyon have only faced off in competitive games on four occasions. Even more surprisingly, Lyon have beaten them once, and the last time they faced off, they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Lyon’s wild 5-4 win over Montpellier last weekend was the highest-scoring Ligue 1 game this season. It also saw Alexandre Lacazette score four goals, including a 100th-minute winner form the spot.

Only four teams have scored fewer goals than Clermont, who have 37. Considering three of those sides are in the relegation zone, it’s impressive that Clermont are higher up the standings.

Lyon are just one of three teams in Ligue 1’s top half to have suffered losses in double figures this season. Their 2-1 defeat to Marseille on April 23 was their tenth loss, largely putting an end to their hopes of UEFA Europa League qualification.

Alexandre Lacazette’s four goals for Lyon last weekend propelled him to the top of Ligue 1’s goalscoring charts. He's now tied with Kylian Mbappe on 24 goals.

Clermont vs Lyon Prediction

Clermont have the ability to make this game tough for Lyon. They don’t concede too many goals, and as their current unbeaten run shows, they’re tricky for any side to put away.

However, Lyon have been in excellent form in the last few months and also have the ability to overcome the odds, as was seen against Montpellier last weekend. With the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Maxence Caqueret in great form, the prediction is an away win.

Prediction: Clermont 1-3 Lyon

Clermont vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lyon win

Tip 2: Alexandre Lacazette to score for Lyon – Yes (Lacazette has scored ten goals in his last eight games.)

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Lyon’s last five games.)

