Clermont vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Clermont welcome Metz to the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday in a matchday four clash of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Les Lanciers have been the surprise of the nascent season, with the newly-promoted side third in the table. Metz are 14th in the table with 2 points from three games.

Clermont started the season with consecutive 2-0 wins, away to Bordeaux and at home to Troyes.

They were facing a 1-3 loss to Lyon at half-time last week, but a brace from Elbasan Rashani in the final ten minutes of the game salvaged a 3-3 draw.

Metz also blew a 3-1 lead in their season opener against Lille to draw 3-3. They followed that with a 0-2 loss away to Nantes.

Les Grenats faced a Reims side who were winless in ten games next, and needed a stunning thunderbolt from Habib Maiga to grab a 1-1 draw. Both coaches were sent off in the final moments as things got a bit heated.

Clermont vs Metz Head-To-Head

Draws have reigned supreme in games between the two teams, with five of the last ten resulting in stalemates. Clermont have won thrice, while Metz have won twice in that timeframe.

The two teams last met in the 2018-19 Ligue 2 season, with Metz winning 3-2 away before Clermont exacted their revenge with a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Clermont Foot Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

FC Metz Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Clermont vs Metz Team News

Clermont Foot

Pascal Gastien remains without influential midfielder Yohann Magnin, who is out for the next three weeks at the very least. The Clermont boss has the rest of his squad available. Furthermore, midfielders Johan Gastien and Salis Abdul-Samed are doubts due to illness while Jim Allevinah and Elba Rashani are doubts with knee and adductor problems respectively.

Mohamed Bayo has attracted interest following his stellar performances upfront but the club remain adamant he will not leave.

Injured: Yohann Magnin

Doubtful: Johan Gastien, Salis Abdul-Samed, Jim Allevinah, Elba Rashani

Suspended: None

FC Metz

Frederic Antonetti will be banned from the sidelines following his red card against Reims. The Metz coach also noted quite the list of absentees for this game, with Kevin N'Doram and Farid Boulaya ruled out.

Fabien Centonze, Thomas Delaine and Marc-Aurele Caillard are doubts having picked up minor injuries. Manuel Cabit has been ruled out for the season, while Opa Nguette featured with the reserves.

Injured: Kevin N'Doram, Farid Boulaya, Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: Opa Nguette, Fabien Centonze, Thomas Delaine and Marc-Aurele Caillard

Suspended: None

Clermont vs Metz Predicted XI

Clermont Foot Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas (GK); Akim Zedadka, Cedrid Hountondji, Florent Ogier, Vital N'Simba; Jonathan Iglesias, Saif-Eddine Khaoui; Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomier, Bryan Silva Teixeira; Mohamed Bayo.

FC Metz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexandre Oukidja (GK); Sofiane Alakouch, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, Matthieu Udol; Habib Maiga, Vincent Pajot, Pape Sarr; Lamine Gueye, Ibrahima Niane, Cheikh Sabaly

Clermont vs Metz Prediction

Clermont have started the season on fire and their attacking prowess could trouble a Metz defense that would have changed personnel. Mohamed Bayo ought to find the net, although Metz have firepower of their own in Ibrahima Niane.

We expect a closely fought contest, with Clermont triumphing.

Prediction: Clermont 2-1 Metz

