Clermont vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Clermont play host to Monaco in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

Newly-promoted Clermont are looking for their third win of the campaign, while Monaco are looking for some traction after a mixed start to their season.

So can Clermont pull off an upset, or will this be business as usual for Monaco?

Clermont started their first ever Ligue 1 campaign brightly by winning their first two matches, but unfortunately it’s been downhill from there. They’ve lost two and drawn three of their last five matches, and worryingly, have conceded a total of 16 goals in those matches.

Most recently, they were thrashed 6-0 at the hands of Rennes, who carved their defense open with frightening ease.

Monaco, meanwhile, have not started their campaign the way they might’ve hoped after they gained Champions League qualification last season. Not only have they dropped out of that competition before the group stages, but they’ve already lost three Ligue 1 games while only winning two.

Most recently, however, they did defeat Saint-Etienne 3-1, giving them some momentum coming into this game at the weekend.

Clermont vs Monaco Head-to-Head

The last time these sides faced off was in a Ligue 2 clash in 2013. And in a worrying omen for the home side, they were thrashed 4-0 by a rampant Monaco. Historically, there have only been five matches played between the teams, with Monaco winning three games to Clermont's solitary win. One game has ended in a draw.

Clermont form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Monaco form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Clermont vs Monaco Team News

Clermont

Yohann Magnin is the only long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Yohann Magnin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco

Monaco are also close to having a full strength squad to choose from, with defender Guillermo Maripan being their only injury concern.

Injured: Guillermo Maripan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Clermont vs Monaco Predicted XI

Clermont predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas, Akim Zedadka, Cedric Hountondji, Florent Ogier, Vital N’Simba, Johan Gastien, Salis Abdul Samed, Jim Allevinah, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani, Mohamed Bayo

Monaco predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexander Nubel, Djibril Sidibe, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Krepin Diatta, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Caio Henrique, Aleksandr Golovin, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Clermont vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have not yet hit top form in the current campaign, but they’re more than capable of beating a newly-promoted side who are struggling for confidence right now.

Quite how Clermont will bounce back from that awful loss to Rennes is hard to say, but this definitely isn’t an easy game for them to attempt.

With that considered, the prediction is an away win.

Prediction: Clermont 0-2 Monaco

