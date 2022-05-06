Clermont vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2022

Sunday sees Clermont play host to Montpellier in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Gabriel Montpied, in what could be a pivotal game for the struggling hosts who are in their first-ever top-flight season.

Montpellier have little to play for here, but Clermont currently sit in 17th position, just two points away from the relegation play-off spot and six from the drop zone itself. They’ll definitely be looking over their shoulders, but knowing that a win here would probably see them safe.

Their form, though, has been very patchy recently. They’ve won just once in their last 10 games, beating fellow strugglers Troyes in late April, and suffered a five-game losing streak between early March and early April.

Montpellier, however, have been on an even worse run of form in recent weeks. They’ve also won just once in their last 10 games, but have suffered some appalling defeats in that run, including a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Lyon.

Worryingly, the goals have dried up for Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side, as they have scored just four in their last five matches and went on a three-game dry run during April.

Clermont vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montpellier are arguably Ligue 1’s most inconsistent side, and their league position this season confirms that. They’ve been as high as 5th in the table, and as low as 14th. Right now, they sit in 12th.

If Clermont do survive this campaign, they’ll largely have striker Mohamed Bayo to thank. The Guinean has scored 12 goals, making him responsible for over a third of Clermont’s total of 35.

Only three sides have scored fewer goals than Clermont this season, which explains their low league position.

Montpellier playmaker Teji Savanier has been involved in 15 goals in total this season, scoring eight and assisting seven – making him the visitors’ key man this weekend.

These sides have only faced off in a competitive match once since 2008, with Montpellier beating Clermont 1-0 in December. Prior to that, though, Clermont had beaten their visitors in three friendly games in a row.

Clermont vs Montpellier Prediction

On paper at least, Montpellier have the better side here, and therefore should have a slight advantage, particularly as Clermont have been very profligate in front of goal this season.

However, the hosts definitely have more to play for, given they are still fighting for their survival, and Montpellier have hardly been in the best form – making them ripe for the picking here.

Overall, this might be a close game, but expect Clermont to find a path to victory.

Prediction: Clermont 2-1 Montpellier

Clermont vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Clermont win

Tip 2: Sepe Elye Wahi to score for Montpellier – YES (Wahi is Montpellier’s top scorer and is back on form, scoring in his last two games)

Tip 3: Montpellier to score – YES (Clermont have only kept one clean sheet since the start of March during a run of nine games)

