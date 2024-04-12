Clermont vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14 2024

Clermont face off with Montpellier in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied this Sunday (April 14).

Clermont are currently propping up the table in 18th place and appear to be edging ever closer to relegation to Ligue 2. Montpellier, meanwhile, are in 13th, and appear to have little to play for at this stage.

So can Clermont give themselves any slim hope of survival, or will Montpellier all but doom them to the drop?

Clermont vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last two matches between these sides have ended in draws, and their most recent game also saw both sides reduced to ten men. Results between Clermont and Montpellier have largely been mixed, with a win apiece in their last six meetings dating back to 2022.

Although they look all but doomed to relegation at this stage, Clermont clearly have some fight left in them. Last weekend saw them secure an unlikely 1-1 draw with champions elect Paris St. Germain, who needed an 85th minute equaliser to save themselves.

In an inconsistent season, Montpellier's form seems to have hit an upturn recently. They have won three of their last four games, with the lone defeat coming to Paris St. Germain. Last weekend saw them defeat Lorient 2-0.

With Clermont now marooned on 21 points, they will need to win most of their remaining six games to survive. Given they have only scored 20 goals all season, that seems highly unlikely.

This game will actually be the third time Clermont and Montpellier have faced off this season, as their first meeting was abandoned due to crowd trouble with Montpellier 4-2 up. The unsavoury incident saw Montpellier docked a point.

Clermont vs Montpellier Prediction

Clermont will undoubtedly be fighting for their lives in this game and judging by their performance against Paris St. Germain last weekend, they haven't given up hope yet.

However, in Montpellier, they are faced with an opponent who will come into this match on excellent form - their best run of the campaign, in fact - and should be concerned.

With their profligacy in front of goal, Clermont are likely to struggle even against Montpellier's dodgy defence, and the away side are more than capable of scoring goals in return.

Therefore, expect an away win here.

Prediction: Clermont 1-3 Montpellier

Clermont vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montpellier win.

Tip 2: Montpellier to score at least two goals - Yes (Montpellier have scored at least two goals in their last five matches).

Tip 3: Teji Savanier to score for Montpellier - Yes (Savanier has three goals in his last four league games).