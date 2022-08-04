Clermont vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of Ligue 1 kicks off with a set of exciting matches this weekend as Clermont lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG side at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Saturday.

Clermont vs PSG Preview

Clermont finished in 17th place in the Ligue 1 standings last season and managed to escape the relegation zone by a narrow four-point margin. The home side edged Toulouse by a 1-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, dominated the league table last season and reclaimed their Ligue 1 crown from Lille. The Parisians thrashed Nantes by a 4-0 margin in the Trophee des Champions final last week and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Clermont vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a flawless record against Clermont and have won all the three matches that have been played between the two teams so far.

Clermont have conceded 14 goals in their three games against PSG and have conceded at least four goals in each of these matches.

Clermont are playing only their second season of top-flight football this season - nine fewer than any other club currently plying its trade in Ligue 1.

PSG, on the other hand, are playing their 50th Ligue 1 season and their 49th in a row - the best run in the club's history.

Clermont managed only 18 points at home in Ligue 1 last season - the lowest tally for any team that is still in the top flight this season.

PSG have won each of their last seven opening matches of their season in Ligue 1 - the third-best run in the history of the competition.

Clermont vs PSG Prediction

PSG have one of the best squads in the world at their disposal and will be intent on winning the treble this season. The likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar have flattered to deceive over the past year and will be intent on hitting their respective peaks in the coming months.

Clermont have an abysmal record in this fixture and will need a miracle to stand a chance against the reigning champions. PSG are the overwhelming favourites on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Clermont 0-4 PSG

Clermont vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

