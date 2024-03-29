Clermont vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31 2024

Bottom side Clermont face off with Toulouse in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Gabriel Montpied this Sunday (March 31).

Clermont are not only propping up the table right now, but they're also six points adrift from safety, meaning their time in Ligue 1 could be all but over. Toulouse, meanwhile, sit in 11th, and are four points away from the drop zone.

So which of these sides will claim some valuable points this weekend?

Clermont vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these sides faced off, the game ended in a 2-2 draw. However, if you count friendly games, Clermont have won four of their last six meetings with Toulouse and have not lost to them at the Stade Gabriel Montpied since 2003.

Clermont's last game before the international break saw them defeat Le Havre 2-1. The win was their first since January 14 and only their fourth of the current campaign.

In contrast to this, Toulouse lost their last two games before the break, falling to Le Havre and Lyon. The losses snapped a three-match winning streak in what has been an inconsistent season.

With just 19 goals scored, Clermont have been Ligue 1's most toothless side by a way in the 2023-24 season. Worryingly, they have failed to score entirely in 12 games this season.

In an interesting quirk, Toulouse have seen the most bookings during the current Ligue 1 season, with their players receiving a total of 63 yellow cards thus far. Despite this, they are one of just two sides in the competition to not receive a red card.

Clermont vs Toulouse Prediction

Clermont have an excellent recent record against Toulouse and have not lost to them at home for over a decade, but the away side will be hopeful of changing that here.

However, despite Clermont's problems in front of goal and weak defence, Toulouse might find success hard to come by. Not only have they lost their last two games, but Clermont will have their tails up after their win over Le Havre.

Overall it's tricky to imagine Clermont actually winning this game, but a score draw does feel likely.

Prediction: Clermont 1-1 Toulouse

Clermont vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature under 2.5 goals - Yes (Clermont have seen under 2.5 goals in their last six home games with Toulouse).

Tip 3: Thijs Dallinga to score for Toulouse - Yes (Dallinga has scored ten goals this season and has three goals in his last four games).