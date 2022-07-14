Cliftonville vs DAC 1904 Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23 

Cliftonville will renew hostilities with DAC 1904 at the Solitude stadium in Belfast in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round return leg on Thursday.

Cliftonville returned from the first leg in Dunajska Streda with a 2-1 defeat. The Northern Irish club's goal boosts their chances ahead of the return leg. The Reds manager Paddy McLaughlin is satisfied with the result and believes his team can overturn the deficit at home.

Cliftonville are participating in the Europa Conference League for the first time, but they are not newcomers to Europe. They have been playing in the qualifiers for the Champions League and Europa League since 1998-99. They reached the Europa League third qualifying round in 2010-11.

DAC, meanwhile, hoped for a win without conceding. However, after Cliftonville equalized, Nikola Krstovic’s 65th-minute winner sufficed despite Brahim Moumou’s expulsion in the 82nd minute,

DAC played in the Europa Conference League last term, reaching the second qualifying round, where they lost to Serbian side Partizan. They'll hope to go further than that this term.

Cliftonville vs DAC 1904 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their only clash so far ended in a 2-1 win for DAC, who played host to Cliftonville in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round.

Cliftonville are hoping to exploit home advantage to upend the visitors but their recent record at Solitude is not promising. They have not won in their last four outings at the venue, losing twice and drawing twice.

Five goals scored in six games - an average of 1.2 goals per match - seem not enough for Cliftonville to thrive in Europe. They need goals to overcome their deficit.

DAC have registered one win and one draw in their last five away games, losing three.

Cliftonville have not won in their last five games across competitions. DAC have won twice, draw once and lost twice in their last five games across competitions.

Form guide

Cliftonville – L-L-L-L-L;

DAC 1904 – W-L-D-W-L.

Cliftonville vs DAC 1904 Prediction

Cliftonville are certainly not in the form of their lives, but motivation is quite high. They will likely give their all to book their place in the next round.

DAC 1904, meanwhilem will not be counting on their small advantage. They will go for gold in the hope of wrapping up the tie successfully. However, Cliftonville will likely pull it off on aggregate and proceed to the next phase of the competition.

DAC 1904, meanwhilem will not be counting on their small advantage. They will go for gold in the hope of wrapping up the tie successfully. However, Cliftonville will likely pull it off on aggregate and proceed to the next phase of the competition.

Prediction: Cliftonville 3-1 DAC 1904.

Cliftonville vs DAC 1904 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cliftonville.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes.

Tip 3: Cliftonville to score first – Yes

Tip 4: DAC 1904 to score - Yes.

