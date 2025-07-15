Cliftonville vs St Joseph's Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Cliftonville and St Joseph's will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League first-round qualification tie on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at Solitude.

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a 2-2 draw in Gibraltar last week. Cliftonville went into the break in the lead thanks to Ryan Curran's 39th-minute strike, but they were reduced to 10 men when Jack Keaney was sent off in the 54th minute. Alvaro Rey equalized from the resultant penalty, but Jonathan Addis restored the 10-man visitors' lead in the 78th minute. Rey completed his brace with seven minutes left in regulation time.

Cliftonville followed this up with a 5-0 victory over Crumlin United in a friendly. They will resume their quest to advance to the second round of the Conference League qualifiers. The winner of this tie faces Shamrock Rovers in the next round, while the losers will be eliminated.

Cliftonville vs St Joseph's Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Seven of St Joseph's last nine games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Cliftonville's last five home games in UEFA club competition qualifiers have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

St Joseph's have won just one of their last eight away games in UEFA qualifiers (five losses).

Cliftonville have lost five of their last six home games in UEFA club competition qualifiers.

Four of St Joseph's last five away games in European qualifiers have produced three goals or more.

Cliftonville vs St Joseph's Prediction

Cliftonville impressively claimed a draw away from home in the first leg despite playing for most of the second half with 10 men. That draw gives The Reds a slight advantage in the tie and they will be banking on home support to get them over the line.

St Joseph's ended last season with a four-game winning run, losing out on the title to Lincoln Red Imps on goal difference. They have competed in four of the five editions of the Conference League qualifiers but have advanced beyond this stage just once.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cliftonville 2-1 St Joseph's

Cliftonville vs St Joseph's Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cliftonville to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More