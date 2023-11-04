Club America vs Club Tijuana Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Club America will welcome Club Tijuana to Estadio Azteca for a Liga MX matchday 16 clash on Saturday (November 4th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Atletico San Luis in midweek. Henry Martin's 32nd-minute strike helped Los Águilas claim maximum points.

Club Tijuana, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a straightforward 2-0 home win over UANL Tigres. Fernando Madrigal and Domingo Blanco scored within three first-half minutes to help their side claim maximum points.

The victory took Miguel Herrera's side to fifth spot in the league, having garnered 23 points from 15 games. Club America still lead the way with an eight-point lead over second-placed UANL Tigres. They have 36 points to show for their efforts in 15 games.

Club America vs Club Tijuana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club America have 14 wins and six draws from their last 26 games against Tijuana, drawing six and losing six.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when Club America claimed a 2-1 home win.

Club America have won five of the last six head-to-head games.

Club Tijuana are winless in their last eight away games in all competitions (excluding an awarded victory against Puebla). They have lost seven games in this sequence, including each of their last six games on the road.

Club America are currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak in the league, winning 11 games in this run including each of the last six.

Club America have scored at least two goals in five of the last six head-to-head games.

Club America vs Club Tijuana Prediction

Club America are runaway league leaders and look primed to win the title. Andre Jardine's side currently hold an eight-point advantage at the summit of the standings and are yet to taste defeat in the league since August.

Club Tijuana for their part, are coming into this game on the back of consecutive victories and will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce. However, they have struggled historically against Club America.

The hosts are heavy favorites and we are backing them to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Club America 2-0 Club Tijuana

Club America vs Club Tijuana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals: Yes

Tip 4 - Club America to score in the second half: Yes