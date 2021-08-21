Club America vs Club Tijuana prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021 

Club America welcome club Tijuana to the iconic Estadio Azteca for a matchday six fixture in the Liga MX.

The home side come into the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 away victory over Juarez on Thursday. Roger Martinez and Alvaro Fidalgo got on the scoresheet to help their side complete a comeback victory.

Club Tijuana were held to a 1-1 draw by Puebla on Wednesday. Guillermo Martinez scored a second-half equalizer after Lucas Rodriguez had put the hosts ahead in the fourth minute.

Tijuana currently sit in 16th place, with just two points picked up from five league games to date. Club America lead the way at the summit with 13 points garnered from five games.

Club America vs Club Tijuana Head-to-Head

Club America have 11 wins from their last 22 games against Club Tijuana. Six previous matches ended in draws, while the visitors were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in March when goals from Pedro Aquino and Henry Martin gave Club America a 2-0 away victory.

The hosts are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run stretching back to last season, with their last five matches ending in victories. Club Tijuana are winless in five games.

Club America form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Club Tijuana form guide: D-D-L-L-L

Club America vs Club Tijuana Team News

Club America

Four players are unavailable for selection due to injury concerns. Pedro Aquina (foot), Federico Vinas (thigh), Leonardo Suarez (ankle) and Santiago Naveda (foot) have all been ruled out.

There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: Pedro Aquina, Federico Vinas, Leonardo Suarez, Santiago Naveda

Suspension: None

Club Tijuana

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Club Tijuana.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Club America vs Club Tijuana Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (5-4-1): Oscar Jimenez (GK); Salvador Reyes, Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Victor Aguilera, Miguel Layun; Mauro Leyva, Pedro Aquino, Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez

Club Tijuana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Orozco (GK); Brayan Angulo, Eduardo Tercero, Victor Guzman, Vladimir Lorona; Esteban Pavez, Christian Rivera; Lucas Rodriguez, Fidel Martinez, Jordi Cortizo; Mauro Manotas

Club America vs Club Tijuana Prediction

The difference in form between the two sides means that there should ostensibly be only one winner here. Barring any unlikely upset, the hosts should cruise to victory on home turf.

Club America's effectiveness in attack should see them do enough in front of goal to win the game before shutting up shop at the back.

Prediction: Club America 2-0 Club Tijuana

