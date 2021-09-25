Club America vs Guadalajara prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021-22

All eyes will be on Estadio Azteca on Sunday as traditional rivals Club America play Guadalajara in the highly anticipated Clasico Nacional, arguably the most popular derby in Liga MX.

Las Águilas are currently leading the charge in the 2021 Clausura with six wins from nine games and 20 points in the bag.

However, they're looking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Toluca in their last outing, which saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Things are not so good in the opposite camp as Chivas just sacked their manager Victor Vucetich following an unconvincing start to the season.

Despite beating Pachuca 1-0 last weekend, the Mexican was shown the door as the club remained down in ninth place with only 13 points from nine games.

Michel Leano is the interim coach.

Club America vs Guadalajara Head-To-Head

America have won 20 of their previous 48 clashes with Guadalajara, who've beaten them 15 times.

Each of the last five encounters between the sides have gone the Mexico City outfit's way.

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Guadalajara Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Club America vs Guadalajara Team News

Club America

Las Águilas don't have any known injury concerns. However, they won't be able to call upon the services of Sebastian Caceres, who's suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the loss to Toluca in their last match.

Injured: None

Suspended: Sebastian Caceres

Unavailable: None

Guadalajara

The Chivas are looking to dawn upon a new era under interim coach Michel Leano, who takes over from the sacked Victor Vucetich.

In the Clasico de Clasicos, he'll be served a baptism of fire, but fortunately has everyone available for the match.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club America vs Guadalajara Predicted XI

Club America (4-5-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Pedro Aquino, Richard Sanchez; Miguel Layun, Henry Martin, Salvador Reyes; Federico Viñas.

Guadalajara (4-2-3-1): Raul Gudiño; Jesus Sanchez, Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, Miguel Ponce; Jesus Molina, Sergio Flores; Jesus Angulo, Uriel Antuna, Cristian Calderon; Oribe Peralta.

Club America vs Guadalajara Prediction

Guadalajara are going through a rough patch both on and off the field at the moment, while Club America are the side to beat.

Also Read

Considering this contrasting run of form, the home side are certainly the favorites to win the clash.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Guadalajara

Edited by Peter P