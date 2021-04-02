Club America vs Club Necaxa prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Club America will be looking to maintain pressure on league leaders Cruz Azul with another win on Saturday when they face Necaxa at the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX.

After coming third in the Apertura, the Eagles are on course to post a better season in the Clausura, with nine wins and just two losses from 12 games.

They trail table-toppers Cruz Azul by just two points in the race for the league title and have won their last five games consecutively.

Snapping a disastrous run of nine games without a win, Necaxa beat Juarez in their last game to bring their season back on track.

The victory lifted the side from the bottom of the barrel and induced some hope back into the team.

However, they're still some way off from qualifying for the Reclassification, and must replicate their end-of-Apertura form to stand a chance.

Last year, Los Rayos found themselves in a similar situation but restored some pride by winning their last five games of the season and finishing 10th.

Club America vs Club Necaxa Head-To-Head

There have been 34 previous meetings between the sides, with Club America winning 16 times and Necaxa claiming the spoils on 14 occasions.

Earlier on in the Apertura campaign, they played out a 1-1 stalemate in Aguascalientes.

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Club Necaxa Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Club America vs Club Necaxa Team News

Club America

America will continue to be without top-scorer Henry Martin, who's still recovering from his injury. However, Santiago Solari still has several talented creators in his squad to bring on.

Injured: Henry Martin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club Necaxa

Los Electricistas are also without a few players such as goalkeeper Luis Malagon, who sprained his ankle last month. Meanwhile, midfielder Martin Lara is recovering from a ligament injury.

Injured: Martin Lara and Luis Malagon

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club America vs Club Necaxa Predicted XI

Club America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Pedro Aquino; Leo Suarez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Mauro Lainez; Roger Martinez.

Club Necaxa (4-4-2): Edgar Hernandez; Idekel Dominguez, Jair Pereira, Unai Bilbao, Jairo Gonzalez; Juan Delgado, David Cabrera, Alejandro Zendejas, Kevin Mercado; Martin Barragan, Maximiliano Salas.

Club America vs Club Necaxa Prediction

The hosts are in a fine run of form at the moment and should cruise towards another victory against Necaxa.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Club Necaxa