Club America vs Necaxa prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Club America entertain Necaxa at the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX Apertura action on Saturday.

The hosts were held to a goalless draw in their opening fixture of the 2021 Apertura campaign by Queretaro and are currently ninth in the standings. Necaxa conceded three goals at home against Santos Laguna last weekend, and as a result, are placed second from bottom in the league table.

After the clash, Club America have a relatively easy home game against Puebla while Necaxa face another tough opponent in Cruz Azul. Cruz Azul won the Campeon de Campeones earlier this month, defeating Leon 2-1.

Club America vs Necaxa Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns 28 times across all competitions since 2004. The hosts currently hold the advantage in the head-to-head record with 12 wins. Necaxa are also not far behind and have recorded nine wins.

The spoils have been shared seven times between the two central Mexican rivals. The last six encounters between the two sides have been evenly contested, with a couple of wins for each side and two games ending in draws.

They last squared off in Clausura action in April, with that meeting also coming at Saturday's venue. Club America came from behind to inflict a 2-0 loss on Los Rayos.

Club America form guide (Liga MX): D

Necaxa form guide (Liga MX): L

Club America vs Necaxa Team News

Club America

Antonio 'Chuco' Lopez trained for the first time this week after recovering from a broken fibula. He faces another month or so before he is expected to be fully fit. Striker Federico Vinas suffered a strain in the thigh muscle and was ruled out for the game.

While no player from Las Águilas received a call-up for the Gold Cup to represent El Tri, four players are currently with the Mexico U23 squad at the Tokyo Olympics. Guillermo Ochoa, Sebastian Cordova, Jorge Sanchez and Henry Martin remain unavailable for selection.

Injured: Antonio López, Federico Vinas

Suspended: None

Unavailable (International Duty): Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Sebastian Cordova, Henry Martin

Necaxa

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side. Luis Malagon is with the Mexico U23 side and remains unavailable for selection here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable (International Duty): Luis Malagon

Club America vs Necaxa Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Oscar Jimenez; Emanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Miguel Layún; Pedro Aquino; Richard Sánchez, Mauro Laínez, Leonardo Suárez, Álvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martínez

Necaxa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edgar Hernandez; Idekel Dominguez, Julio César, Luis Fernando Quintana, Agustín Oliveros; Vicente Poggi, Fernando David Arce, Alejandro Zendejas; Alan Medina Camacho, Mauro Quiroga, Maximiliano Salas

Club America vs Necaxa Prediction

Both clubs failed to find the back of the net in the opening fixture of the tournament but it was the visiting side who ended up conceding three goals.

We think Club America's dominance in the fixture will continue and they should be able to record a win in their first home game of the season.

Prediction: Club America 2-0 Necaxa

