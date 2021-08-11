Club America vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2021

Club America will take on Philadelphia Union in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League 2021 semifinals on Thursday evening.

Club America won their last game 2-0 against Puebla in Liga MX. Roger Martinez and Salvador Reyes Chavez registered their names on the scoresheet for Club America. Club America are fourth in the league table, with seven points from three matches.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union are coming off a 2-1 loss to New England in the MLS. Paxton Aaronsen equalized for Philadelphia after Matt Polster had given New England the lead, but a 39th-minute strike by Gustavo Buo proved to be the decisive goal.

Philadelphia Union are fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 28 points from 19 games.

Club America vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Club America and Philadelphia Union will lock horns for the first time on Thursday.

Club America have enjoyed great form lately, remaining unbeaten in their last five matches and winning four of them. On the other hand, Philadelphia are going through a minor slump as they have won only one game in their last five meetings.

Club America form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Philadelphia Union form guide: L-D-D-W-L

Club America vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Club America

Santiago Naveda has been sidelined with an ankle fracture. Federico Vinas and Nicolás Benedetti are also unavailable due to injuries. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Santiago Naveda, Federico Vinas and Nicolás Benedetti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union

Jack De Vries continues to miss games due to concussion protocol, while Ilsinho remains out with a groin injury.

Injured: Jack De Vries, Ilsinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club America vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Oscar Jimenez; Emanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Miguel Layún; Pedro Aquino; Richard Sánchez, Mauro Laínez, Leonardo Suárez, Álvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martínez

🎥 | Entrenamiento desde el Nido con miras a la Semifinal de Ida en la CONCACAF

📺 | https://t.co/Wx7i0T6amh#SiempreÁguilas 🦅 pic.twitter.com/hIEc1vg6Yg — Club América (@ClubAmerica) August 11, 2021

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Daniel Gazdag, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Jose Martinez; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

Club America vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Club America's stellar form and quality of starting XI make them strong favorites to win this game and go into the second leg with a significant advantage. There is a very low possibility of Philadelphia Union staging an upset, but the Americans should ensure that the tie remains salvageable on aggregate.

We expect Club America to secure a victory in this first leg.

Prediction: Club America 2-0 Philadelphia Union

