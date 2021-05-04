Club America vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2021

Club America invite the Portland Timbers to the Estadio Azteca in a CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final second leg fixture on Wednesday.

The first leg fixture in Portland last week ended in a 1-1 draw, with Felipe Mora scoring the equalizing goal at the death from the penalty spot. The Timbers fell 4-1 to FC Dallas in their previous MLS outing as they fielded a weaker starting XI.

Club America ended their Torneo Guardianes 2021 campaign with a 1-0 win over Pumas UNAM.

Club America vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Their first leg fixture last week was the first encounter between the two sides. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams scoring from the penalty spot. Roger Martinez scored for Las Águilas in first-half injury time to give them a crucial away goal.

Mora equalized for the MLS side in second-half injury time.

Club America form guide across all competitions: W-D-L-D-L

Portland Timbers form guide across all competitions: L-D-W-L-W

Club America vs Portland Timbers Team News

Club America

Jesus Lopez is out with a long-term knee injury he suffered in a CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 fixture. Sebastián Córdova is struggling with match fitness and might not recover in time for this crucial clash.

Santiago Solari will not be able to call upon Nicolas Castillo, who is not eligible to play this season for the hosts.

📸 | ¡A tope para el miércoles! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/wbPHKFwefX — Club América (@ClubAmerica) May 3, 2021

Injured: Jesus Lopez, Sebastián Córdova

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nicolas Castillo

Portland Timbers

The visitors have one of the lengthiest injury lists in the MLS. Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Ismaila Jome and Jaroslaw Niezgoda are out injured for this fixture. Former America player Cristhian Paredes picked up a thigh strain in the first leg and has been ruled out for at least six weeks.

Andy Polo has returned from Peru and, after making an appearance in a league fixture last time around, is expected to start here.

Sebastian Blanco is close to marking his return to action but faces a late fitness test ahead of the fixture.

The team landed in Mexico two hours ago. Here's what the last few days have been like in @TimbersFC's world. NEW POST: https://t.co/bjlnSqvskx — Richard Farley (@richardfarley) May 4, 2021

Injuries: Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Ismaila Jome, Aljaz Ivacic, Steve Clark, Cristhian Paredes

Doubtful: Sebastian Blanco

Suspensions: None

Club America vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Club America Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres,Bruno Valdez, Luis Fuentes; Pedro Aquino; Richard Sanchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Giovani dos Santos, Mauro Lainez; Roger Martínez

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeff Attinella; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; Diego Chará, Eryk Williamson; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara; Felipe Mora

Club America vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Portland were hammered 4-1 by FC Dallas in their MLS fixture on Sunday. Multiple injuries and Giovanni Savarese's decision to rest his key players for the game were two reasons for that defeat.

The hosts have been very consistent throughout the campaign and finished second in the Clausura fixtures after finishing third in Apertura in November.

Just like the first leg, the game should be close, but the inability of the visitors to field a full-strength squad gives America an advantage in the game. It should also be noted that the Liga MX giants have dropped points just twice at home since November.

We expect Club America to triumph over Portland Timbers.

Prediction: Club America 1-0 Portland Timbers.