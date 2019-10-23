×
Club Brugge 0-5 PSG: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | Champions League 2019-20

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
126   //    23 Oct 2019, 11:15 IST

Mbappe's second-half hat-trick proved key as PSG romped to a 5-0 thrashing over Club Brugge in Group A
Mbappe's second-half hat-trick proved key as PSG romped to a 5-0 thrashing over Club Brugge in Group A

PSG reaffirmed their Group A stranglehold in this year’s Champions League group stage with a Kylian Mbappe-inspired 5-0 blitz against Club Brugge, ensuring their 100% win record remains intact while Thomas Tuchel’s men are still yet to concede after three fixtures.

Mbappe scored upon his return after hamstring and thigh problems against Nice on Friday but started on the substitutes’ bench at the Jan Breydel Stadion. 

It took Mauro Icardi just seven minutes to break the deadlock, latching onto Ángel di Maria's pass before finishing expertly beyond Simon Mignolet's best efforts. Di Maria squandered a great one-on-one chance to make it two before half-time, while Brugge came close with a few promising half-chances. 

At half-time, PSG held a slender lead but one that wasn't exactly watertight - not least with the hosts' relentless pressing, eager to force defensive mistakes. Mbappe replaced Choupo-Moting early after the restart and well, the rest is history. 

He doubled their lead on the hour mark with a close-range header, before turning creator two minutes later to set up Icardi after Clinton Mata dithered in possession. Mignolet made a handful of commendable saves, though his best efforts were not enough to stop Mbappe tormenting the Brugge backline - who couldn't handle him - while di Maria gleefully created chances galore and proved pivotal in sealing Kylian's 22-minute hattrick. 

With all of that in mind, here's a look at five talking points from PSG's latest victory:

#5 Thiago Silva has still got it, Kimpembe was solid too

Thiago Silva was quietly brilliant as PSG kept their third successive Champions League clean sheet
Thiago Silva was quietly brilliant as PSG kept their third successive Champions League clean sheet

Plenty has been said in recent seasons about PSG, their current levels and whether they’ve really progressed enough to a level where they can win the Champions League. One thing is certain, to win it this season, they will need Thiago Silva more than ever before. He turned 35 last month and remains a key component of PSG's defence, a dependable captain leading by example at the heart of their backline. 

Although this opposition isn't exactly the type they'll face after Christmas once the knockout stages return, the Brazilian again delivered another impressive display - one Presnel Kimpembe and others besides have tried to emulate with varying degrees of success over the years. 

He completed six clearances, won three duels, one interception and tackle as well as two key passes - an excellent 60-yard-ball which kickstarted the move for Icardi's opener. 

His centre-back partner Kimpembe too was solid, both completed 86% of their passes, but the Frenchman won four duels, three interceptions, two clearances (and tackles!) as well as a block. A well-earned clean sheet to boot, this was against the same Brugge side that caused Real Madrid problems aplenty three weeks ago.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Club Brugge KV Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Mauro Emanuel Icardi Kylian Mbappe Thomas Tuchel Football Top 5/Top 10
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Contact Us