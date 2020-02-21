Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester United: Hits and Flops as Solskjaer's side fail to impress in Belgium | Europa League 2019-20

United and Club Brugge enjoyed an engaging tussle in Belgium

Manchester United will go into the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie against Club Brugge with work to do, after Anthony Martial’s first-half strike earned the Red Devils side a 1-1 draw in Belgium. Bonaventure Dennis had given the home side a surprise lead with just 15 minutes played before the Frenchman finished off a one-on-one opportunity to restore parity.

The Red Devils had topped their group to reach the knockout stages of the competition and came into this game unbeaten in their last four outings in all competitions. In fact, the visitors were unbeaten in their last 10 Europa League knockout stage games, and actually won the competition the last time they featured in it.

The hosts, who currently enjoy a nine-point lead over Gent in the Belgian Pro League, boasted an even better recent record, as they came into the game unbeaten in their last 12 matches since a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League in December. Both teams featured much-changed lineups from their weekend fixtures, with Brugge making seven changed to United’s six.

It was the visitors that started the game off on the front foot, seeing a lot of the ball in Club Brugge’s half without creating much. In fact, it was their eagerness to attack that saw them fall behind in the tie. United thought they had earned a corner when Nemanja Matic played the ball off a Club Brugge defender’s foot only for the referee to award the home side a goal kick which Simon Mignolet took quickly.

His long ball over the top of the sleeping United defence found Bonaventure Dennis, who got in between two United defenders and chipped it over the onrushing Sergio Romero, much to the delight of the home fans.

Having taken the lead, the home side seemed content to sit back and let United pass it around in front of them. This tactic seemed to be working for them until disaster struck - an innocuous throw-in from the young left-back De Cuyper was allowed to run across his body by central defender Brandon Mechele, who failed to notice Anthony Martial lurking over his shoulder.

The French striker pounced on the loose ball and raced upfield to slot it past Mignolet, bringing United level against the run of play. Buoyed by the crucial away goal, the visitors slowly got into their stride but failed to make more inroads into the Brugge defence before half time.

Both sides headed into half time all square

The home side seemed to drop off even further at the start of the second half and looked nervous in possession, the defensive mix-up in the first half clearly running through their minds. United found it easier to string passes together outside the Club Brugge penalty area but failed to penetrate, as the Belgians seemed content to play for the draw. As energy levels from both sides dipped, the game became more stretched but clear-cut chances were still at a premium.

United handed European debuts to both their January signings Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes, with the Portuguese midfielder looking particularly sharp in his short cameo. However, even his skills weren’t enough to provide the decisive goal and a draw seemed a fair result when the final whistle blew.

The two teams will face off at Old Trafford in a week’s time with it all still to play for. However, here are the hits and flops from an engaging, if largely uneventful first leg.

5. Hit: Anthony Martial

Martial showed great composure to slot home the equaliser

The Frenchman has had a lot of responsibility thrust onto his shoulders following the injury to Marcus Rashford and has grown into his role and United’s frontline striker of late. He followed up his goal against Chelsea on Monday night with yet another well-taken finish here to give his team an away goal that may well prove to be vital.

Although he didn’t get much service, Martial was willing to drop back and get involved in the action and even struck the post with a powerful effort soon after his goal. He was replaced by Ighalo with just over 20 minutes to play, no doubt keeping in mind Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Watford.

4. Flop: Brandon Williams

Williams was played in an unfamiliar left-wing role

Brandon Williams has been one of the finds of the season for United, but given his young age, a dip in form was to be expected at some point in the season. Thrust into an unfamiliar left-wing position, the youngster had one of his poorest outings yet and showed his inexperience at the highest level.

Williams was often caught in two minds, debating whether to attack or defend, causing him to lose possession on multiple occasions. Eager to make amends, he also threw in a couple of ill-advised challenges and missed a presentable chance in the first half to boot. Although his second-half performance was tidier, he was still troubled by the pace and physicality of the Club Brugge attackers.

3. Hit: Simon Mignolet

United found it hard to find a way past Mignolet in goal

Up against several familiar faces from his time in the Premier League and doubtless eager to do well given his Liverpool affiliations, Simon Mignolet gave a good account of himself in goal for Club Brugge.

The Belgian made a couple of smart saves in either half, diving full-length to keep out long-range efforts from Andreas Pereira and Anthony Martial. He was also quick off his line to snuff out potentially dangerous United moves.

Although he was sold up the river by his defence and can hardly be blamed for United’s goal, Mignolet even grabbed an assist for the opener (what is it with Liverpool goalkeepers, past and present, getting assists against United?) with some quick thinking. A sharp reflex save in the second half prevented another defensive calamity as well and kept the score at 1-1.

2. Flop: Jesse Lingard

Lingard is one of several United players who have severely underperformed this season

Rumours about a potential departure from Old Trafford seem to have been flitting around Jesse Lingard ever since he signed up with the controversial agent Mino Raiola earlier in the season and a disappointing performance tonight will do nothing to dispel those rumours.

Playing in a midfield that was largely devoid of pace, the impetus was on Lingard to provide the energy and make the clever runs into the box, but the Englishman was largely anonymous and barely contributed defensively or offensively.

With new additions to the United midfield as well as injured players slowly returning to full fitness, Lingard could see his playing time limited to cup competitions and the odd substitute appearance if his performances don’t pick up soon.

1. Hit: Bonaventure Dennis

Dennis' pace and power troubled the United defence all night

Bonaventure Dennis stole the spotlight earlier in the season by scoring two first-half goals against Real Madrid in Spain during Club Brugge’s Champions League campaign, and the Nigerian striker was at it again here. His power and acceleration gave the United defence a tough time all night, as did his unpredictable movement.

Dennis was regularly seen taking up positions on the wing throughout the 90 minutes but popped up through the middle to latch on to Mignolet’s astute through-ball and score a well-taken goal. Although he felt the effects of an energetic display full of running in the latter stages of the game, his performance was certainly much appreciated by fans and teammates alike.