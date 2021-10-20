Club Brugge 1-5 Manchester City: City player ratings from a five-star display in Belgium | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

A five-star display from Manchester City saw them run out convincing 5-1 winners over Club Brugge in their UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday. Riyad Mahrez’s brace was added to by Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker and Cole Palmer, while Hans Vanaken bagged for the hosts.

Having initially found Brugge hard to break down, Manchester City finally found a way through in the 30th minute via Cancelo. Their lead was then doubled by Mahrez’s 43rd minute penalty, allowing them to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

The English champions extended their lead shortly after the break, with Walker joining his fellow full-back on the scoresheet in the 53rd minute. Palmer then scored his first European goal for Manchester City just two minutes after coming off the bench to put the result well beyond doubt. Vanaken then grabbed a consolation for the Belgian side before Mahrez scored his second late on to make it five for City.

On that note, here are

Manchester City’s player ratings from the game

Ederson: 5/10

Back in Manchester City’s starting lineup, Ederson was barely called into action for most of the game. However, he could do little to keep Vanaken’s goal out.

Kyle Walker: 7/10

Walker burst into life after a quiet first half, getting on the scoresheet and bombing forward at every opportunity. His terrific pace held him in good stead both offensively and defensively as he put in a solid shift at right-back.

Ruben Dias: 5/10

Manchester City’s skipper on the night, Dias, was commanding in defense and dealt with Brugge’s attacking threat quite capably.

Aymeric Laporte: 5/10

Laporte had a quiet afternoon in central defense for Manchester City as Brugge struggled to create much going forward. As such, the Spaniard was given an early rest as he was taken off just before the hour mark.

Joao Cancelo: 6/10

Cancelo was excellent at left-back, scoring the opener and troubling Brugge’s defense throughout with his quick, direct runs.

Kevin de Bruyne: 5/10

For all of City’s dominance, de Bruyne hardly got on the ball as the first half largely passed him by. The Belgian found his touch in the second though, setting up Walker’s goal before going off soon after.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 16 - Kevin De Bruyne has registered 16 assists in 36 UEFA Champions League appearances since the start of 2016-17, the third-most of any player in the competition during this time behind Neymar (19 in 40) and Kylian Mbappé (18 in 48). Threat. 16 - Kevin De Bruyne has registered 16 assists in 36 UEFA Champions League appearances since the start of 2016-17, the third-most of any player in the competition during this time behind Neymar (19 in 40) and Kylian Mbappé (18 in 48). Threat. https://t.co/1xfCVoF65b

Rodri: 5/10

The Spaniard was quietly effective in the center of City’s midfield, keeping the ball moving well. By the time he went off in the second half, he had completed the most passes (59) of anyone else in the game.

Bernardo Silva: 5/10

Silva put in a typically busy performance in midfield for Manchester City, covering a lot of grass before going off early in the second half.

Riyad Mahrez: 6/10

Mahrez chipped in with a well-taken brace from his position on City's right wing

Mahrez was his usual skilful self, winning and then converting a penalty in the first half before adding another in the second. His partnership with Walker down the right wing was extremely dangerous throughout the game.

Jack Grealish: 5/10

Grealish found himself closely marked on the left wing but still created the most chances (4) in the game.

Phil Foden: 7/10

The latest City player to be deployed as the ‘false 9,’ Foden excelled in his new role through the middle. The youngster brought finesse and guile to a characteristically physical position, showcasing excellent movement and dribbling.

Foden’s superb chipped assist for Cancelo’s opener was the highlight of his dazzling performance.

Substitutes:

Nathan Ake: 5/10

Ake slotted into City's backline to close out the second half and he delivered a solid and unspectacular performance.

Ilkay Gundogan: 5/10

Gundogan was full of running during his time on the pitch, taking up clever positions to keep City moving forward.

Raheem Sterling: 5/10

Sterling has struggled for goals and game time so far this season, which showed in his cameo appearance. Despite setting up Palmer for his goal, he passed up several presentable opportunities to score himself.

Cole Palmer: 6/10

A memorable outing for Palmer, who scored his first Champions League goal for City

The youngster got on the scoresheet just two minutes after coming off the bench and looked excellent on the ball.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Cole Palmer has become only the third teenager to score in the UEFA Champions League for Manchester City after Phil Foden and Kelechi Iheanacho. Aged 19 years and 166 days, Palmer is the 10th youngest Englishman to score in the competition. Impact. 3 - Cole Palmer has become only the third teenager to score in the UEFA Champions League for Manchester City after Phil Foden and Kelechi Iheanacho. Aged 19 years and 166 days, Palmer is the 10th youngest Englishman to score in the competition. Impact. https://t.co/JQiIzOwuqU

Fernandinho: 5/10

Fernandinho came on to shore up City's midfield late on and claimed an assist for Mahrez’s second during his time on the pitch.

