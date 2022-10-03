Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2022

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another important UEFA Champions League fixture this week as they take on an impressive Club Brugge side at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday.

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Club Brugge are currently in third place in the Belgian Pro League standings and are yet to hit their stride on the domestic front this season. The home side thrashed Mechelen by a 3-0 scoreline last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. Los Colchoneros eased past Sevilla 2-0 in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in both their matches against Club Brugge and won the previous tie by an aggregate 3-1 margin.

Atletico Madrid are yet to score a goal in UEFA Champions League matches at the Jan Breydel Stadium, however, with their previous visit to the venue ending in a goalless draw.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last three matches at home against Atletico Madrid in European competitions.

Club Brugge have won only one of their last 18 European matches against Spanish opposition, with their previous such victory coming against Valencia in 2010.

In their seven away games so far, Atletico Madrid have never managed to secure a European victory in Belgium.

Club Brugge won their first game of this edition of the UEFA Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen and will be looking to win consecutive European home games for the first time in over 32 years.

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have not been at their best in La Liga this season and have plenty of work to do on the European front. Antoine Griezmann has made an impact off the bench for Diego Simeone so far and will look to make his mark this week.

Club Brugge are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and are have grown into seasoned European campaigners. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Tuesday.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-1 Atletico Madrid

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Club Brugge to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far