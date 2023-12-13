Club Brugge vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023 

Club Brugge and Bodo/Glimt will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday (December 14th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless stalemate away to KV Mechelen in the Jupiler League over the weekend.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Molde in the final of the Norwegian Cup. Fredrik Gulbrandsen scored the match-winner with one minute left in regulation time to help his side successfully defend their cup crown.

Den Gule Horde will turn their focus back to the continent where their last game saw them thrash Lugano 5-2 at home. Club Brugge's last game in the Conference League saw them thrash Besiktas 5-0 away from home.

The respective victories saw both sides book their spot in the knockout rounds. Club Brugge currently lead the way in Group D with 13 points to their name from five games. Bodo/Glimt are three points behind in second place.

Club Brugge vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge claimed a 1-0 away victory in the reverse fixture.

Bodo/Glimt have managed just one win in their last eight away group games in European competition (five losses).

Club Brugge have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven games in all competitions.

Bodo/Glimt's last five away games in all competitons have produced three goals or more, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Club Brugge are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning five games in this run.

Bodo/Glimt have not conceded first in any of their five away Conference League games this season (including qualifiers).

Club Brugge vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

These two sides have booked their spot in the knockout rounds but the result here would determine who finishes in top spot. Club Brugge need only a draw to finish first, while Bodo/Glimt need to win by two goals to advance directly to the round-of-16.

Scoring one goal would be a major feat, much less two, with their hosts having not conceded a goal in almost 11 hours of football across all competitions. However, Glimt's attacking prowess will likely put Ronny Delia's backline to the test.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Bodo/Glimt

Club Brugge vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals